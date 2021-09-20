Recreate the Magic of In-Person Meetings; Einblick Introduces Real-Time Remote Collaboration Through Video-Enabled Data Whiteboards

"Einblick is changing how data driven business insights are explored, developed and communicated," said Tim Kraska, CEO and Co-Founder of Einblick. "Right now, everyone is being asked to inform their business decisions with data. Einblick's new video feature allows both business users and data scientists to work together in real-time on data problems rather than just sharing final results."

Einblick 1.0

Einblick is a multi-player analytics whiteboard that data scientists and business users can use to quickly extract actionable insights from their data. Einblick 1.0 provides a cloud-based visual data analytics platform that enables multi-disciplinary teams to collaboratively explore their data and models in an open canvas that supports descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics in order for teams to make data driven decisions. Key features include:

Video collaboration : Recreate the magic of in-person meetings through multi-player video-enabled whiteboards. Einblick has the power to connect teams while collaborating virtually on data analysis.

: Recreate the magic of in-person meetings through multi-player video-enabled whiteboards. Einblick has the power to connect teams while collaborating virtually on data analysis. Enhanced Key Driver Analysis (KDA) : Users quickly mine data for insights and identify the top features impacting performance among thousands of potential factors - KDA features provide more detailed analytics and additional explainability tools.

: Users quickly mine data for insights and identify the top features impacting performance among thousands of potential factors - KDA features provide more detailed analytics and additional explainability tools. Improved Coding Integration : Users can create the most efficient hybrid code / no code data pipelines. Moreover, Einblick allows users to expose their own libraries as new visual operators to make them accessible to the entire company.

: Users can create the most efficient hybrid code / no code data pipelines. Moreover, Einblick allows users to expose their own libraries as new visual operators to make them accessible to the entire company. Progressive Approximation Engine: Regardless of the size of your data or how computationally intensive your analysis is Einblick responds in real-time preventing your teams from being slowed down by traditional system architecture.

Einblick's free 14-day trial program is available immediately. To sign up and for more information, visit: https://einblick.ai/ . Users can get hands-on experience with Einblick's analytics platform that allows data scientists and their business partners to work together in real-time to explore their data.

About Einblick

Einblick is an interactive analytics whiteboard platform that provides the fastest way for teams to understand the past, predict the future and make the best data-driven decisions for their business. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Einblick was developed based on six years of research at MIT and Brown University. Einblick customers include large car manufacturers, consultancies, ISPs, the US Government and are backed by DARPA. Einblick is funded by Amplify Partners, Flybridge and Samsung Next. For more information, please visit www.einblick.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Robyn Fernsworth

R2PR for Einblick

[email protected]

SOURCE Einblick

