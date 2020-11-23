Recreate The Murder Scenes Of Ted Bundy, The Menedez Brothers, Black Dahlia And Selena In Your Living Room Using The New Augmented Reality App CrimeDoor

CrimeDoor, a first-of-its-kind app that combines AR technology with an extensive True Crime content hub, transports users through a full 3D experience on smartphones and tablets. Individual AR Doorways bring crime scenes to life in near photorealistic detail, based on the original crime scene photos. These Doorways allow users to walk into select crime scenes and spend hours uninterrupted investigating them in 3D. As of the release of iOS 11, virtually all recent iPhones have support for AR built into their operating systems. The iPhone 12 Pro and the latest iPad have both been upgraded with additional capabilities that expand the way users will be able to interact with CrimeDoor's AR.

CrimeDoor's Georgann Hawkins Doorway gives armchair detectives and True Crime lovers the chance to explore and experience one of Ted Bundy's alleged early murders. Hawkins, an 18-year-old student at the University of Washington, was reported missing after leaving her boyfriend's fraternity house in the early morning hours of June 11, 1974. In 1989, shortly before his execution, Bundy confessed to Hawkins's abduction and murder, saying he approached her in the alley that night while limping on crutches and asked her for help carrying his briefcase to his car. Her body was never found. Along with the Georgann Hawkins Doorway, the profile includes audio of Bundy speaking with the FBI about Georgann just 48 hours before he was put to death.

Other subjects of upcoming Doorways include some high-profile True Crime favorites:

Selena

The beloved subject of multiple biopics and shows, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a bright shining star on the rise when her life was snuffed out by an estranged employee. Twenty-five years after her death, she remains an icon in the Latinx community.

`Jose and Kitty Menendez

The shotgun murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez in Beverly Hills at the hands of their two privileged sons dominated the airwaves from the night their bodies were discovered to the conviction of their progeny seven years later. In the decades since, the cold-blooded slaying has become the subject of numerous books and movies.

Black Dahlia

The horrific discovery of Elizabeth Short's dismembered body in a vacant field in South Los Angeles prompted society's nearly 75-year obsession with finding her still unknown killer and was a harbinger of the wild popularity of the broader True Crime genre.

CrimeDoor burst onto the True Crime scene earlier this month, giving fans of the genre and amateur sleuths a new interactive way to immerse themselves in investigations. True Crime lovers can spend hours browsing 3D evidence, legal documents and news reports for hundreds of murder and missing persons cases from the comfort of their living room. Users can even virtually visit and walk around certain crime scenes themselves, using AR technology. Former detective and cold case investigator Paul Holes, who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, calls CrimeDoor "a game changer for cold cases around the world."

The CrimeDoor app includes high-profile cases that many Americans are already familiar with, such as the 1996 death of six-year-old JonBénet Ramsey in Boulder, Co. and the tragic 1994 death of Nicole Brown Simpson. But the app's database of 500 cases also includes lesser-known murder and missing person cases from around the world, with the aim of raising awareness of these unsolved tragedies and helping to bring justice to the victims involved. Users can discover new cases by searching geographically—some may even find cases in their own community.

CrimeDoor is available on iOS and Android for free download. Access to individual AR Doorways is $1.99 and a subscription to access all AR Doorways is $4.99/month. CrimeDoor is headquartered in Hollywood, California. For more information on CrimeDoor and the upcoming Doorway releases, visit www.crimedoor.com and follow on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT CRIMEDOOR

The ultimate source for True Crime News , CrimeDoor is a new app delivering visually immersive Augmented Reality (AR) that "opens the doorway" to 500 real True Crime scenes. Created by entertainment veterans Neil Mandt and Lauren Mandt, CrimeDoor's convergence of content and innovative technology offers a new kind of storytelling for fans of True Crime.

From the comfort of their home, users are transported to real crime scenes through an AR Doorway into the immediate aftermath of iconic crimes. Both Apple and Google continue to optimize AR-enabled devices to best utilize this technology, which CrimeDoor takes to the next level to create a new kind of immersive entertainment. This technology allows users to explore the environment and view 3D objects, such as pieces of evidence, to help solve cold crimes.

CrimeDoor has been vetted by both police officers and FBI agents as a tool for the public to aid in solving open cases. CrimeDoor provides high-quality content for True Crime lovers to gain a true and chilling perspective into the world of each crime.

ABOUT NEIL MANDT

Neil Mandt is a five-time EMMY Award-winning Producer, Director and Tech Entrepreneur. For the past three decades, Neil has overseen the production of more than 3,000 television episodes, 2,000 pieces of 360° video and has created content for some of the world's biggest brands. A creative thinker with an extraordinary breadth of experience, Neil frequently advises a range of corporations, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, helping them realize their ideas in ways that resonate with digitally-native audiences.

Since 2015 Neil has been a pioneer of content creation in Augmented and Virtual Reality, creating over 20 original series in the immersive space, winning a Clio and has won two EMMYS for immersive content.

