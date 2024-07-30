ReCreateIt Unveils International Collaboration: Turning Plastic Waste into Sustainable Home Goods through Community-Led Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCreateIt, a global collaboration of business, education, and nonprofit organizations, announces the launch of an initiative aimed at transforming plastic waste into sustainable home goods through community-led manufacturing. The project aspires to divert at least 10,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills, train 20 Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore employees in state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and educate and engage more than 500 community members.

Developed in partnership with Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores (AHFH) and supported by the National Science Foundation's Convergence Accelerator, and their funding partner, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, ReCreateIt is set to redefine waste management practices and empower localized communities.

A key element of this initiative is the creation of high-value products from recycled plastic. Project partner re:3D, Inc. will spearhead this effort by constructing a sophisticated laboratory within a modified shipping container. This lab will be equipped with a GigabotX 3D printer, a granulator, and a material dryer enabling efficient and innovative plastic recycling processes.

"Through addressing plastic waste pollution and fostering job creation, we seek to empower individuals with zero-waste and technology education, creating a positive impact that resonates far beyond the scope of our project," said Samantha Snabes, co-founder and catalyst of re:3D, Inc., and co-principal investigator for ReCreateIt.

Georgia Tech will take the lead in developing an interactive design tool, empowering customers to select and customize home goods crafted from recycled materials. This user-friendly tool will enhance customer engagement and drive the adoption of sustainable products.

In collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Wollongong, a comprehensive sustainability dashboard will be deployed. This dashboard will meticulously collect and communicate the environmental impacts of the project, ensuring transparency and fostering community awareness.

Western Sydney University, along with the aforementioned academic partners, will conduct cutting-edge polymer research. This research aims to improve the printability of recycled materials while maintaining the structural integrity of the 3D-printed parts, thereby pushing the boundaries of material science and engineering.

The project team will install this innovative system on-site at AHFH ReStore, training their workers to operate the lab and manufacture products for community distribution. To ensure widespread access to the project's findings, research, metrics, and data will be made available through a dedicated public-facing website.

By integrating advanced technology, collaborative research, and community involvement, ReCreateIt is poised to make significant strides in sustainable waste management and product innovation. This initiative not only addresses pressing environmental challenges but also fosters economic and educational opportunities for the community.

Additionally, insights gained from the recycling processes will be leveraged to design new products with enhanced potential for circularity. By understanding the lifecycle of recycled materials, ReCreateIt aims to create products that are not only sustainable but also designed with future recycling and reusability in mind, embodying the principles of circular design.

About ReCreateIt

ReCreateIt is a pioneering initiative dedicated to transforming plastic waste through community-led manufacturing. Led by re:3D while partnering with Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, University of Texas at Austin, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University, Georgia Tech and supported by the National Science Foundation's Convergence Accelerator, ReCreateIt aims to revolutionize waste management practices, empower underserved communities, and advance sustainable manufacturing solutions. For more information, visit re3d.org/recreateit.

