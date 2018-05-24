Recreational land, timberland and homes in southern Indiana set for June 12 auction

"This land has been cared for and improved in painstaking detail by an owner with a strong commitment to quality. The crushed limestone roads running through the land were built to very high standards and have greatly enhanced access to the property. This commitment is also seen in the homes, shop, barns and other structures, as well as the availability of utilities," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

"Our bidding method encourages people to bid in any combination of tracts, and there are several groups of tracts that fit naturally together. For instance, we have five tracts making up a 538-acre property that combines large wooded tracts, and a large aerated stocked pond. About 460 acres of that land is Classified Forest," he said.

"One especially attractive piece is a wooded 248-acre tract with several prime high-ground building sites, with power and telephone/Internet. This would make an outstanding personal, corporate or church retreat," said Schrader.

Schrader personnel will be available at the property to accommodate inspections from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 2, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 6. Internet bidding will be available by prior arrangement.

The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Bedford. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709. A related auction of personal property, including machinery and firearms, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16 at 8826 Bear Hill Road, Shoals, 47581.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland, real estate and equipment throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-823-3273

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recreational-land-timberland-and-homes-in-southern-indiana-set-for-june-12-auction-300654525.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Related Links

http://www.schraderauction.com

