Recreational Red Alert! 61% of Australians Don't Have a Holiday Booked for the Next Six Months!

Australians (really) need a holiday - Fully 61% of Australians say they have NOT booked a holiday for the next six months!

Men (48.7%) and women (51.3%) are nearly united in their mutual lack of excitement for staycations.



It's actually much worse than we thought - It's been so long since some Australians have had a 'legit' holiday, that over a quarter (29.3%) say that they 'can't remember' the last time they actually took one. Interestingly, 19% say they had a holiday just before COVID and 16.7% say their last holiday was 2 years ago, meaning a combined total of 35.7% of Australians haven't had a vacation for 15 to 24 months.

Hipcamp, as an international leader in camping, caravanning, and glamping, also polled Australians about which celebrities they'd most like to camp with (given the chance).

Celebrity 'citings':



(Practically) no one thinks Kylie Minogue can light a campfire - Asked which female celebrity they thought would be the least successful in starting a campfire, over a quarter of Australians (27%) said Kylie Minogue . She was closely followed by Pauline Hanson (24.3%), Rebel Wilson (15.2%), Olivia Newton-John (12.3%) and Margot Robbie (12.2%) . Australians are most confident that Naomi Watts has campfire skills, with 99.1% believing she could successfully start one.

Hipcamp and COVID-19

To comply with local travel restrictions, Hipcamp offers full credit for any cancellations related to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company is also discouraging international travel at this time.

Hipcamp has also implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure hosts, campers, and local communities are protected and recreating responsibly. These guidelines include encouragement to practice social distancing, travel in small groups, and book zero contact stays. Hipcamp also requires hosts to abide by vigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenuestreams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

