Recreational Shooting Industry Expected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2027, With CAGR Of 10.6%

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The recreational firearms and shooting sports industries includes sports that are played for fun and not as professionals. It is considered to be less stressful physically and mentally. Recreational shooting has been gaining significant traction in the global sports gun market owing to benefits such as improved metal health, fun, physical fitness, social involvement and others. Increasing participation in various shooting sports acts as a key factor driving the sports gun market growth. Sporting sports includes Target Shooting, High Power Rifle, Popinjay, Sporting Clays, Skeet Shooting, Cowboy Action Shooting, Skirmish and among others. For instance, military pentathlon is a shooting discipline that consists of sighting shots and competition shooting. A report from Allied Market Research said that: "Sport gun is referred as a non-lethal weapon that includes rifle, pistol, and shotgun. It is intended for competitive shooting and recreational purposes. These guns differ from one another according to their technology, projectile, caliber, and others. Sports guns are lighter and more comfortable to use as compared to lethal guns such as AK 47, Rheinmetall MG 3, Uzi, M4 Carbine, and others. It projected that: "The recreational shooting segment is expected to reach $1,306.00 million by 2027, with CAGR of 10.6%. People are increasingly participating in the shooting sports owing to various benefits associated such as it enhances physical discipline, focus and sharpens the eyesight. Furthermore, growing participation of school and college kids/students in national level shooting sports is expected to increase growth of the market." Active companies in the markets today include: AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW), Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT).

Allied Market Research continued: "On the basis of gun type, the pistol segment accounted for the around one-third half of the sports gun market share in 2019. Pistol has been the one of the most preferred choices of the aspiring shooters, as it is convenient to handle, and easy to fire as compared to other gun type such as rifle and shotgun. Increasing participation of players in pistol shooting in Olympic and commonwealth games is expected to generate high demand for pistol during the forecast period 2020-2027. There are various sports and events conducted by Olympic committee such as 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, 10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol, 10m Air Pistol though men's and women's events."

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) – BREAKING NEWS - AMMO, Inc. Announces Plans to Provide Crypto Currency Processing Capabilities for GunBroker.com - AMMO, Inc. ("AMMO" or the "Company"), owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced an agreement with Digital Cash Processing to provide digital payment solutions for transactions on GunBroker.com

Digital Cash Processing ("DCP"), a unit of Prior Lake, Minnesota-based Innovative Computer Professionals Inc., is a leading fintech corporation providing single source solutions for global issuing and acquiring including ATM, POS, e-commerce and crypto currency processing.

Fred Wagenhals, AMMO Chairman & CEO, commented upon this exciting business partnership, noting that "AMMO is taking a significant step forward in our plans to further leverage the already impressive GunBroker.com Marketplace platform with our partnership with DCP. DCP offers a multitude of financial services solutions to create faster, more secure payments and processing systems.

GunBroker.com already provides some of the best-in-class transactional technology, and the addition of premier digital processing capabilities to the Marketplace not only adds a new capability, but levels up the entire platform to meet the demands of an increasingly digital economy. We look forward to the synergies we can create through this partnership." CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR AMMO BY VISITING: https://ammoinc.com/media/

In other outdoors recent news of interest:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) recently announced that for 2021 the Company reported net sales of $730.7 million and diluted earnings of $8.78 per share, compared with net sales of $568.9 million and diluted earnings of $5.09 per share in 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales were $168.0 million and diluted earnings were $2.14 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $169.3 million and diluted earnings were $1.78 per share. Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 were increased by 18¢ due to a reduction in the effective income tax rate for the year which was recognized in the quarter.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 86¢ per share for the fourth quarter for stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022, payable on March 25, 2022. This dividend varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40% of net income.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, recently announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended January 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of our team for demonstrating Smith & Wesson's ability to deliver meaningful profitability no matter the overall market conditions. Although the firearms market remains elevated and healthy with new entrants, it has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns. This macro demand pattern is very familiar to us, and is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate. Our ability to ramp production aggressively to meet surging demand over the past couple of years fueled significant market share gains for Smith & Wesson and provided a demonstrable proof point for our flexible manufacturing strategy. Our manufacturing team increased throughput by over 82% during the surge, which has enabled us to not only gain impressive market share, but also to set a very solid business foundation for long-term success. Since the demand surge began in March of 2020, we have paid down $160 million of debt and are now debt-free, bought back $200 million of stock, which reduced our outstanding shares by nearly 20%, paid nearly $20 million in dividends, invested nearly $40 million into our business, and today have a strong and healthy balance sheet with over $107 million in cash. Our long-term commitment is to continue to return value to stockholders through regular fixed dividends and share repurchases and, as a result of these accomplishments, we are well positioned to do so."

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, and Stockperks, the premier retail investor engagement company, recently announced the launch of the Vista Outdoor Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app.

To kick off the program, retail shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can redeem merchandise discounts across some of Vista Outdoor's leading brands, including CamelBak, Remington, Federal and others. Perks are available for a limited time and will be updated throughout the year featuring many more of the brands in the Vista Outdoor portfolio. Please see the Stockperks app for more details.

"America's resurgence in outdoor participation has been a bright spot over the last 24 months as millions of people are turning to nature for mental and physical wellness, social interactions and adventure," said Shelly Hubbard, Vice President of Investor Relations for Vista Outdoor. "Our brands have been at the forefront of these activities. These market-leading outdoor and sporting products help facilitate adventures of all kinds, from skiing and hunting to camping and biking. Stockperks is a platform that enables us to bring our outdoor mission to retail investors while rewarding them for being shareholders of Vista Outdoor."

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, recently announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended January 31, 2022.

Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over the past two years, many consumers have discovered for the first time, or rediscovered, a passion for outdoor lifestyle activities, as well as for shooting sports and personal protection. This new, larger base of consumer participation has helped drive significant growth in our business and should fuel our future growth as well. During the third quarter, net sales of products in our outdoor lifestyle category, which consists of products primarily related to hunting, fishing, camping, and rugged outdoor activities, grew by more than 80% versus the pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020, and net sales of products in our firearm-related shooting sports category, which includes shooting accessories and products related to personal protection, grew by approximately 45% versus the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by AMMO, Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com