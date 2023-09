Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Adoption of RVs by Different Generations of Consumers to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recreational vehicle (RV) market is expected to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.82% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by application (personal and commercial), product (towable RVs and motorized RVs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers is a key factor driving market growth. RV manufacturers incorporate innovative elements into their products to provide a cost-effective utility combination for budget-conscious buyers.Moreover, buyers are looking for RVs with features like spacious refrigerators, TVs, and Wi-Fi, offering a unique level of comfort not found in other modes of transportation.RVs are favored by different generations of consumers, including baby boomers, millennials, and Gen X.Furthermore, the growing demand for RVs is prompting manufacturers to introduce new models of RV, thereby expanding their appeal in the recreational vehicle industry.Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2023-2027

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market: Segment Overview

The personal segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Catering to the diverse desires of individuals and families, the personal segment of the RV market offers a comfortable travel experience that provides the comfort of home while traveling. Furthermore, the wide selection allows people to choose the vehicle that suits their budget, lifestyle, and needs. Growing travel demand, especially among the younger generation and retirees, is driving progress in energy efficiency and connectivity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth in the region is driven by factors such as the younger generation's growing preference for recreational vehicles, technological advancements, and economic recovery. For now, get a snapshot of the comprehensive report Download the FREE Sample

Major Trend- The increasing launch of new electric RVs is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge- Sensitivity to macroeconomic factors is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a FREE sample report!

What are the key data covered in the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBLGroup, Knaus Tabbert AG, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Pleasure Way Industries Ltd, RAPIDO Motorhomes, REV Group Inc., RV India, Tata Motors Ltd., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., TRIGANO S.A., Triple E Canada Ltd., WildAx Motorhomes, Winnebago Industries Inc., and Nexus RV

Access for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports on Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,840.14 million.

The automotive Stereo camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 534.29 million.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBLGroup, Knaus Tabbert AG, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Pleasure Way Industries Ltd, RAPIDO Motorhomes, REV Group Inc., RV India, Tata Motors Ltd., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., TRIGANO S.A., Triple E Canada Ltd., WildAx Motorhomes, Winnebago Industries Inc., and Nexus RV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.