Recreational Vehicle(RV) Market to grow by USD 28.62 Mn by 2026, Increasing adoption of RV by different generations of consumers to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the recreational vehicle (RV) market, operating in the Leisure Products industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 28.62 bn, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Vehicle recalls affecting market dynamics might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample

report.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 39% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the motorized category led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Motorized



Towable

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The recreational vehicle (RV) market report covers the following areas:

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Trends

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the expansion and upgrades of product lines as one of the prime reasons driving the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $28.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Nexus RV, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc., REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Triple E Canada Ltd., Winnebago Industries Inc., Eclipse RV Inc., Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBL Ltd, Knaus Tabbert AG, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles, RAPIDO Motorhomes, WildAx Motorhomes, and Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Motorized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Motorized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Motorized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Motorized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Motorized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Towable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Towable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Towable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Towable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Towable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 89: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 93: Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Nexus RV

Exhibit 96: Nexus RV - Overview



Exhibit 97: Nexus RV - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Nexus RV - Key offerings

10.6 Northwood Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 99: Northwood Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Northwood Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Northwood Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc.

Exhibit 102: Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Oliver Travel Trailers Sales Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 REV Group Inc.

Exhibit 105: REV Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: REV Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: REV Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: REV Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 The Swift Group

Exhibit 109: The Swift Group - Overview



Exhibit 110: The Swift Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: The Swift Group - Key offerings

10.10 Thor Industries Inc.

Exhibit 112: Thor Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Thor Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Thor Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Thor Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Triple E Canada Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Triple E Canada Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Triple E Canada Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Triple E Canada Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Winnebago Industries Inc.

Exhibit 119: Winnebago Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Winnebago Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Winnebago Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Winnebago Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

