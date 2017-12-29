Recreational Vehicles Stocks' Research Reports Released on Harley-Davidson, Polaris Industries, Winnebago Industries, and Thor Industries

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HOG, PII, WGO, and THO which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research coverage has been initiated by WallStEquities.com on Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO), and Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO). According to a report by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. last July, the global market for Recreational Vehicles is forecast to reach 770.5 thousand units by 2022, driven by the growing preference for adventure travel among the urban population trapped in nature-deprived, modern lifestyles. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Harley-Davidson

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.57% higher at $51.57 with a total trading volume of 1.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.71% in the past month and 4.92% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.53%. Furthermore, shares of Harley-Davidson, which manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.88.

On December 07th, 2017, research firm Wedbush reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $45 a share to $49 a share. Get the full research report on HOG for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HOG

Polaris Industries

Shares in Medina, Minnesota headquartered Polaris Industries Inc. ended at $126.59, up 0.60% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 259,496 shares. The Company's shares have surged 21.29% in the previous three months and 53.65% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 4.22% above its 50-day moving average and 28.46% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Polaris Industries, which designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide, have an RSI of 53.56. Gain free access to the research report on PII at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PII

Winnebago Industries

Forest City, Iowa headquartered Winnebago Industries Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.88% higher at $57.30 with a total trading volume of 381,652 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.95% in the past month, 28.76% over the previous three months, and 81.04% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 11.68% and 52.50% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Winnebago Industries, which manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities, have an RSI of 59.35.

On December 13th, 2017, Winnebago Industries' Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on January 24th, 2018, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10th, 2018.

On December 21st, 2017, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $45 a share to $53 a share. Signing up today Wall St. Equities give you access to the latest report on WGO at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WGO

Thor Industries

On Thursday, shares in Elkhart, Indiana-based Thor Industries Inc. recorded a trading volume of 250,530 shares. The stock finished 0.60% higher at $153.01. The Company's shares have surged 24.33% in the previous three months and 52.93% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.60% and 35.30%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Thor Industries, which through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 60.76.

On December 08th, 2017, research firm Argus downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On December 11th, 2017, Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share. The regular dividend is payable on January 09th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26th, 2017. Register now for today's free coverage on THO at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=THO

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recreational-vehicles-stocks-research-reports-released-on-harley-davidson-polaris-industries-winnebago-industries-and-thor-industries-300576028.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities