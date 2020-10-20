Recros Medica Adds Aesthetic Medical Device Executives Charlie Huiner and Mitch Levinson to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recros Medica, Inc. today announced the addition of Charlie Huiner and Mitch Levinson to the company's Board of Directors. Recros Medica is an aesthetic company focused on developing medical devices to reduce skin laxity and improve focal contouring via its Nuvellus® Focal Contouring system. The Nuvellus® platform, based on the company's proprietary rotational fractional resection technology, may offer a novel procedure that produces results from a single treatment. Nearly 100 subjects have been treated in four IRB-approved clinical trials, and the Company is currently planning a pivotal clinical study that is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2021. The company is also developing Nuvellus® to facilitate autologous dermal transfer, as a natural alternative to commercial dermal fillers.

Charlie Huiner is an experienced executive in the aesthetic medical device sector, having worked as a senior executive at Inamed, Isologen and Sientra among others. Mitch Levinson was a Co-Founder and the first CEO of Zeltiq, a successful aesthetic device company that was acquired in 2017 for $2.5 billion. The bios of Charlie and Mitch, as well as the other Board Directors are available at this link. https://www.recrosmedica.com/board-of-directors/

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Charlie and Mitch to our Board of Directors. Charlie's extensive background in finance, business development and commercialization and Mitch's expertise as an engineer with extensive background in R&D and general management offer valuable additions to our current Board without significant overlap of experience," stated Tom Albright, president and CEO of Recros Medica. Tom added, "We believe Charlie and Mitch will provide distinct insights to enhance our corporate strategy going forward."

Recros Medica is a privately held company focused on the research and development of aesthetic products to enhance appearance. The company was co-founded in 2014 by Edward Knowlton, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon who invented Thermage® and the Viveve System. Dr. Knowlton's newest invention, the Nuvellus® Focal Contouring system based on rotational fractional resection, is a platform technology intended for use by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other aesthetic physicians to reduce skin laxity, enhance focal aesthetic contouring and provide a natural alternative to commercial dermal fillers. For more information, visit https://www.recrosmedica.com.

