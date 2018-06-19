Recros Medica Announces New Patent Issued by USPTO

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recros Medica, Inc., an aesthetic medical device company focused on developing devices to reduce skin laxity and improve focal contouring through its Rotational Fractional Resection platform technology, announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for a system that includes an array of circular cutting instruments called scalpets. The patent covers devices that reduce skin laxity with vacuum extraction of incised skin and directed closure of the resected field created by the array of scalpets, which are key components of rotational fractional resection. The patent was filed by SRGI Holdings, which has licensed all aesthetic uses to Recros Medica. This is the second issued patent related to the rotational fractional resection technology.
"Fractional resection of skin may enable the development of novel approaches to autologous skin transfer for purposes that can serve both aesthetic and therapeutic applications; providing sufficient quantities of a patient's own skin tissue, without resulting in visible scarring," stated Edward Knowlton, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Recros Medica.
"Skin laxity becomes prevalent as people age, representing a significant unmet need as existing treatment modalities may provide only modest benefit, even with multiple treatments over several months. Rotational fractional resection may offer noticeable improvement in days with a single treatment, which could create patient demand for these treatments," stated Tom Albright, President and CEO of Recros Medica.
About Recros Medica, Inc.
Recros Medica was founded in 2014 by Dr. Edward Knowlton, a board-certified plastic surgeon who invented and founded Thermage and Viveve. Dr. Knowlton's newest invention, Rotational Fractional Resection, is a platform technology for use by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other aesthetic physicians that can reduce skin laxity and enhance focal aesthetic contouring.
