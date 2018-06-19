Recros Medica Announces New Patent Issued by USPTO

"Fractional resection of skin may enable the development of novel approaches to autologous skin transfer for purposes that can serve both aesthetic and therapeutic applications; providing sufficient quantities of a patient's own skin tissue, without resulting in visible scarring," stated Edward Knowlton, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Recros Medica.

"Skin laxity becomes prevalent as people age, representing a significant unmet need as existing treatment modalities may provide only modest benefit, even with multiple treatments over several months. Rotational fractional resection may offer noticeable improvement in days with a single treatment, which could create patient demand for these treatments," stated Tom Albright, President and CEO of Recros Medica.

About Recros Medica, Inc.

Recros Medica was founded in 2014 by Dr. Edward Knowlton, a board-certified plastic surgeon who invented and founded Thermage and Viveve. Dr. Knowlton's newest invention, Rotational Fractional Resection, is a platform technology for use by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other aesthetic physicians that can reduce skin laxity and enhance focal aesthetic contouring.

Contact:

Kathy Scott

CFO

858-252-6434

kscott@recrosmedica.com

