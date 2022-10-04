Recruiting a High Performance Global Workforce Within the Law: Two Day Virtual Training Course, November 3-4, 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruiting a High Performance Global Workforce Within the Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been specifically designed for HR professionals and line managers who deal with recruiting and onboarding overseas employees.

It is the employer's responsibility to ensure they are employing legally. As an HR professional, are you aware of the new immigration system coming into force post 2020? Are you up to date with the latest best practice recruitment techniques and processes? Every business that employs overseas nationals needs to comply with the latest rules.



This is a fast-changing area where HR professionals need to keep up to date with the regular changes to immigration policy and be aware of the procedures that need to be in place to keep their business operating within the law. It is also important to ensure that attention is paid to the induction and orientation of overseas workers to ensure they become an effective part of the organisation.



During this two-day programme you will:

Explore the areas of law that impact on the legal recruitment of overseas workers

Ensure you are complying with the latest laws and best practice for employers

Get to grips with the new immigration system post 2020

Understand the pitfalls when recruiting and how to avoid them

Share practical implementation issues with other professionals

Review your current recruitment policies and procedures

Assess your onboarding practices and their effectiveness in today's challenging climate

Participate in practical exercises and discussion sessions

Why you should attend



The programme takes a logical journey through the many areas that HR professionals need to understand and comply with. It will also focus on how to avoid the pitfalls and make you aware of the penalties that can be incurred if the rules aren't followed. Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative, as well as informative.



You need to ensure you have a comprehensive understanding of these important procedures and legal considerations, and how they relate to you and your role. By attending this event and learning from the expert faculty you will be fully equipped to put your knowledge into practice back in the workplace.



There will also be time for you to put your questions to our experienced trainers to get the answers you need, and for you to network with fellow professionals. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.



By the end of this course you will be able to:

Explore the benefits of employing overseas nationals

Learn how to attract overseas talent effectively

Mitigate against the risk of recruitment difficulties

Adapt interviewing and selection procedures for remote recruitment

Get to grips with right-to-work documentation and records

Understand the implications of the migration restrictions to be introduced post 2020

Review your workplace policies and procedures for inclusivity

Assess how the changes will affect your organisation's workforce planning

Key Topics Covered:



Reasons for widening the recruitment net

Practical exercise exploring the legitimate reasons for employing non-UK nationals

Global mobility - travel, accommodation, repatriation

Attracting overseas talent

The considerations and implications of a culturally and nationality diverse workforce

Remuneration and benefits for overseas workers

Remote interviewing and selection procedures

Qualification and due diligence checks

Complying with employers' duties and employees' duties

Prevention of illegal working in the UK - what you need to do

How to avoid the employment law pitfalls

Penalties for the employment of illegal workers

Immigration work options

Dos and don'ts of employing migrants

New immigration system post 2020

Reviewing workplace policies and procedures and their inclusivity

Catering for religious, cultural and national variations

Integrating new employees with existing workforce, reducing bias

Providing additional pastoral care and support networks

Holidays and leave allowances

Onboarding foreign nationals

Induction and orientation of overseas workers

British and Commonwealth citizens



EU/EEA nationals



Brexit implications and settled status process and rights



EU settlement scheme

Navigating UK employment laws and processes

Family rights, restrictions and entitlements

Accessing services: registering for medical and dental services etc

