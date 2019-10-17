Recruiting Entry-Level Talent From Western Pennsylvania Community Colleges Is Both Free And Easy

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's employers seeking entry-level talent are posting more jobs than ever, for FREE, on the Western PA Community College Resource Consortium website powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).

The www.collegecentral.com/wpccrc website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small; public and private—to register just once and then post jobs to students, alumni, and community residents of western Pennsylvania's community colleges!

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach job seekers from four community and technical colleges: Butler County Community College; Community College of Allegheny County; Community College of Beaver County; and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.

"The Western PA Community College Resource Consortium harnesses the power of community colleges in our region to grow and retain western Pennsylvania's emerging workforce by providing access to our region's employers and opportunities," stated Bob Kmetz, Director, Career Services at Community College of Allegheny County.

Kmetz added, "Employers register once, at no cost, and when approved, can post an unlimited number of jobs. One registration. One password. One posting. Four regional colleges, simultaneously. These opportunities flow through CCN's Career Services Central ® career office management platform seamlessly, and are available to all registered students, alumni, and community residents. Job seekers can also install the College Central app after they register for FREE at CollegeCentral.com/App. They can then instantly search and apply to all jobs from their smartphones, tablets, or computers."

Karen Runtich, Career Services Facilitator & Evening Counselor at Community College of Beaver County stated, "I rave to my colleagues that I regularly work with at area schools about College Central Network's career tools, including podcasts and career advice documents, which are fantastic resources that cover a rich variety of career issues for students and recent graduates." She also added, "The Consortium is simple for employers and, most important, job posting is FREE for jobs in our region. Western Pennsylvania community colleges working together to drive as many job opportunities as possible for our State's employers is a winning strategy for all involved."

Larry Brugh, Dean of Career Services & Workforce Development at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, echoed his fellow career center director's comments, adding, "Working with Bob, Karen, and all of the collective career and employment center teams involved with the Consortium extends the reach of our college's employer relationships. Together we're offering employers across western Pennsylvania unprecedented access to all of the region's community college talent to fill their hiring needs."

Kelly Flis, Associate Director of Academic and Career Planning at Butler County Community College, emphasized, "Pennsylvania's employers want to hire home-grown talent. Our goal as career professionals, is not only to prepare job seekers for employment, but also, to get the jobs in front of them in a process that is as easy and rewarding as possible, for both job seekers and employers alike. Western PA Community College Resource Consortium is generating positive results for the region and we encourage all employers to register and post jobs."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers of the participating schools in the Consortium. According to Joy Miller, CCN's National Sales Manager, "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Western PA Community College Resource Consortium website does exactly that. The process is free for employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all of western Pennsylvania's community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is relied upon by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S. More than 90,000 employers from Pennsylvania have registered to recruit students, alumni and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions. To learn more, visit: http://www.careerservicescentral.com

SOURCE College Central Network

