'Recruiting Future With Matt Alder' Joins Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is excited to announce that Recruiting Future with Matt Alder is joining America's fastest-growing, independent podcast network. The partnership will include the distribution, marketing, and administrative support of the famed podcast. This show covers innovation and newly minted trends in human resources. The show was launched as an independent podcast in January of 2015. Recruiting Future offers a past catalog of 237 episodes.

"Recruiting Future has been growing steadily for five years and the time was right to take things to the next level," offered Matt Alder, host of Recruiting Future. "Partnering with Evergreen is going to help the show reach an even larger audience to achieve its mission of helping recruiting and HR professionals innovate to take their profession into the future."

"We are thrilled to be adding a wonderfully crafted and intellectually stimulating podcast for our listeners," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "We are big fans of Recruiting Future and were stunned when Matt agreed to become of our ever-growing network. Big things are happening fast."

Recruiting Future can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and many other platforms. Other podcasts published by the Evergreen include The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, The Jim Stroud Podcast, Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, Wake Up Call, and Burn the Boats.

Matt Alder is available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern makers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.

