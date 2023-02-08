RecruitingCRM Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Transform the Way the Recruiters Work

Recruiting CRM is free recruitment software for agencies and independent recruiters

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RecruitingCRM today announces the launch of its easy and intuitive recruitment management platform that changes the way recruiters work and helps them to reduce the time spent on repetitive and manual processes. RecruitingCRM aims to help recruitment agencies and independent recruiters manage their clients and candidates faster and more easily than ever before.

Recruiting CRM is also integrated with the Talentroom.com recruiting marketplace. This marketplace allows recruitment agencies and independent recruiters to showcase their candidates. At the same time, they get instant access to the network of other recruiters and can search for the right candidates across the other recruiters' databases. It means that recruiters can not only benefit from the automation of their everyday tasks, managing clients, jobs, and candidates faster but can get extra business from the Talentroom.com marketplace.

"Recruiting CRM made it easier for our recruitment agency to scale our business from day one, manage & accelerate the hiring process from start to finish, and centralize the recruitment workflow in one place," said Justus Spengler, Founder & CEO, Rockstar Recruiting AG.

Through extensive research and interviews with over 1000 recruitment professionals, RecruitingCRM identified the major pain point for many in the recruitment industry: the time and effort spent on manual tasks and the lack of specialized solutions available. Many recruiters used Excel and Google spreadsheets ending up with a messy recruitment database, where good quality candidates were forgotten or lost interest.

At this point, recruiters didn't have much choice. Either they went with one of the big CRM solutions, which do not specialize in recruitment and are expensive, or used Excel. Then RecruitingCRM decided to solve this problem and provide a free solution that recruitment agencies love. We want to create a recruitment CRM for independent recruiters and small agencies that will help them to stay ahead of their industry.

RecruitingCRM helps recruiters to replace Excel with automated recruitment technology, and thanks to its easy-to-use features and access to the other recruiters' network recruitment agencies and independent recruiters get the modern tool tailored to their needs.

About RecruitingCRM

RecruitingCRM is a recruitment management platform on a mission to change the way recruiters work. We aim to help recruitment agencies and independent recruiters manage their clients and candidates faster and more easily than ever before. The top reasons recruiters love our platform are the LinkedIn Chrome Extension to import the candidates, the user-friendly interface, and the consolidated views of the hiring pipeline! It's also completely Free, which is important for recruiters.

