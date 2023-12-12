Recruitment and Retention of AEC Firms 2023 Report

DUBLIN , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms has statistics relating to all the latest methods used to hire and retain professionals in the industry. This survey contains data about recruiting methods and policies, training, HR departments experiences, attitudes, and challenges regarding the hiring and firing process, turnover rates, and compensation and benefits.

This report covers all areas of recruitment and retention from the search process, integrating a new candidate into a firm, HR departments involvement in the process and even the use of outside executive search firms for finding top talent!

Key Topics Covered:

Recruiting

In-house vs. outside recruiting

Online recruiting

Referral bonuses

Open positions

Candidate qualities

Hiring time

Recruitment & retention

Culture

Employee satisfaction ratings

Remote Work

Retention

Bad hires

Turnover rates

Staff recognition

Philanthropic services

Physical workspace

Staff training

Revenue/profit data distribution

Staffing Policies

Hiring processes

HR spending

Background checks

Employee relocation

New employee probation

Performance review policies

Layoff assistance

Exit interviews

Compensation

Cost of living expenses

Budgeting for pay increases

Formal compensation programs

Raises

Bonuses

Hourly pay

Overtime

"Comp" time

401(k) plans

Service awards

Company credit cards

Memberships

Tax returns

Employee assistance programs

Time sheet collection and pay schedules

Leave Policies

Paid time-off (PTO)

Vacation policies

Sick leave

Holidays

Family and medical leave act (FMLA)

Parental leave

Bereavement leave

Military leave

Other leave

Career Development

Tuition/fee reimbursement

Books/supplies reimbursement

Terms of education reimbursement

Professional registration

Professional society memberships

Career tracks

Training

