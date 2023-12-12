Recruitment and Retention of AEC Firms 2023 Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms has statistics relating to all the latest methods used to hire and retain professionals in the industry. This survey contains data about recruiting methods and policies, training, HR departments experiences, attitudes, and challenges regarding the hiring and firing process, turnover rates, and compensation and benefits.

Are you looking for hiring methods, expectations, & metrics in the AEC Industry? Do you know what most firms in the industry are doing to recruit top talent?

This report covers all areas of recruitment and retention from the search process, integrating a new candidate into a firm, HR departments involvement in the process and even the use of outside executive search firms for finding top talent!

Key Topics Covered:

 Recruiting

  • In-house vs. outside recruiting
  • Online recruiting
  • Referral bonuses
  • Open positions
  • Candidate qualities
  • Hiring time
  • Recruitment & retention

Culture

  • Employee satisfaction ratings
  • Remote Work

Retention

  • Bad hires
  • Turnover rates
  • Staff recognition
  • Philanthropic services
  • Physical workspace
  • Staff training
  • Revenue/profit data distribution

Staffing Policies

  • Hiring processes
  • HR spending
  • Background checks
  • Employee relocation
  • New employee probation
  • Performance review policies
  • Layoff assistance
  • Exit interviews

Compensation

  • Cost of living expenses
  • Budgeting for pay increases
  • Formal compensation programs
  • Raises
  • Bonuses
  • Hourly pay
  • Overtime
  • "Comp" time
  • 401(k) plans
  • Service awards
  • Company credit cards
  • Memberships
  • Tax returns
  • Employee assistance programs
  • Time sheet collection and pay schedules

Leave Policies

  • Paid time-off (PTO)
  • Vacation policies
  • Sick leave
  • Holidays
  • Family and medical leave act (FMLA)
  • Parental leave
  • Bereavement leave
  • Military leave
  • Other leave

Career Development

  • Tuition/fee reimbursement
  • Books/supplies reimbursement
  • Terms of education reimbursement
  • Professional registration
  • Professional society memberships
  • Career tracks
  • Training

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuka5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms 2023 Strategic Planning Bundle

United States Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms 2023 Strategic Planning Bundle

The "2023 Strategic Planning Bundle of U.S Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Small Arms Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: US Dominates Global Arms Race, Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives

Global Small Arms Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: US Dominates Global Arms Race, Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives

The "Small Arms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Small Arms Market to Reach $10....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.