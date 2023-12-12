Recruitment and Retention of AEC Firms 2023 Report

12 Dec, 2023, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Recruitment and Retention Report of AEC Firms has statistics relating to all the latest methods used to hire and retain professionals in the industry. This survey contains data about recruiting methods and policies, training, HR departments experiences, attitudes, and challenges regarding the hiring and firing process, turnover rates, and compensation and benefits.
Are you looking for hiring methods, expectations, & metrics in the AEC Industry? Do you know what most firms in the industry are doing to recruit top talent?
This report covers all areas of recruitment and retention from the search process, integrating a new candidate into a firm, HR departments involvement in the process and even the use of outside executive search firms for finding top talent!
Key Topics Covered:
Recruiting
- In-house vs. outside recruiting
- Online recruiting
- Referral bonuses
- Open positions
- Candidate qualities
- Hiring time
- Recruitment & retention
Culture
- Employee satisfaction ratings
- Remote Work
Retention
- Bad hires
- Turnover rates
- Staff recognition
- Philanthropic services
- Physical workspace
- Staff training
- Revenue/profit data distribution
Staffing Policies
- Hiring processes
- HR spending
- Background checks
- Employee relocation
- New employee probation
- Performance review policies
- Layoff assistance
- Exit interviews
Compensation
- Cost of living expenses
- Budgeting for pay increases
- Formal compensation programs
- Raises
- Bonuses
- Hourly pay
- Overtime
- "Comp" time
- 401(k) plans
- Service awards
- Company credit cards
- Memberships
- Tax returns
- Employee assistance programs
- Time sheet collection and pay schedules
Leave Policies
- Paid time-off (PTO)
- Vacation policies
- Sick leave
- Holidays
- Family and medical leave act (FMLA)
- Parental leave
- Bereavement leave
- Military leave
- Other leave
Career Development
- Tuition/fee reimbursement
- Books/supplies reimbursement
- Terms of education reimbursement
- Professional registration
- Professional society memberships
- Career tracks
- Training
