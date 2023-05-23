Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2023: Featuring Analysis of ChatGPT, Programmatic Ads, CPA, and Salary Transparency

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 May, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here. The great resignation to the great move forward to the great recession to another bounce back? If you've got whiplash, congratulations because you've been paying attention!

The mega report looks at trends like ChatGPT, programmatic ads, CPA, salary transparency, and analyses the activities Indeed, Seek and Schibsted.

Inside the report, you'll find:

  • Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world
  • Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide
  • Top 25 in revenue
  • Companies to watch
  • The leading recruitment marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries
  • And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry trends

New ways to survive, and thrive, during a recession

  • Recruitment marketplaces can't focus on cuts, despite the recession. Diversify services, find new alliances. That's how you'll not only survive, but thrive.

Writing great job listings: Why it can make a difference

Writing a great job ad is a challenge, but these strategies can help turn job advertisements into differentiators for recruitment marketplaces

ChatGPT: Brilliant writing tool, with some BS

  • Multiple recruitment sites have already integrated the technology

'Pig butchers'/'brand leaches:' How job sites avoid fraud

  • It's a never-ending battle to combat fraud and abuse on recruitment marketplaces, but lose the battle and you'll lose users' trust. And then it's game over.

Company spotlights

Top 25 recruitment marketplace companies by revenue

  • Recruit Holdings overtakes LinkedIn to become No.

Gupy: Company expands to new model in big rebrand

  • Gupy's site redesign has been built around what it calls the Gupy Hub, a suite of services aimed at Brazilian corporates

HeyJobs: Addressing Germany's labor shortages

  • In a country with major shortages of applications, HeyJobs is chasing the Holy Grail of recruitment --- passive candidates

Indeed: Backtracking, after backlash, on cost-per-click

Problems with a shift to a new payment model for Indeed have come just when Google is ramping up its job ads product

LinkedIn: Multiple updates for video, passive candidates

  • A mixture of major and minor updates were introduced by LinkedIn

Schibsted: Big changes to strengthen job revenue

  • Schibsted is transforming its recruitment business to be more competitive against cyclical economic conditions and growing rivals

Companies to watch

Cliquify: Powering branding to attract candidates

  • Cliquify helps companies collect culture and job stories from employees, managers and recruiters to power employer branding

PickleballJobs: My idea got poached

  • This is the story of 'the job board that got away.'

WhereWeWork: Taking employer reviews international

  • WhereWeWork expanded rapidly from 2020 across Eastern Europe and MENA

Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites

Top 15 freelance marketplaces

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

Companies in this edition

Companies Mentioned

  • 104.com.tw
  • 1111.com.tw
  • 135 Neuvoo.ca
  • 143 Greenhouse
  • 144 TopTal.com
  • 51Job
  • 58.com
  • 6 Red Arbor
  • 83 Rikunabi.com
  • 9 Jobs.ch
  • 99Designs.com
  • Adevinta
  • Adzuna
  • Alura
  • Appcast
  • Applied
  • ApplyZ GmbH
  • Arbeidsplassen.Nav.no
  • ArbeitsAgentur.de
  • Arbetsformedlingen.se
  • AxelSpringer
  • Baitoru.com
  • Bayt
  • BDJobs.com
  • Belmeta.com
  • BestJobs
  • Bikroy.com
  • Blocket.se
  • Brazil Online
  • BrighterMonday.co.ke
  • Burzarada.Hzz.hr
  • CareerBuilder
  • CareerGig
  • CareerXroads
  • Carousell
  • Catho
  • ChileTrabajos.cl
  • Cho Tot
  • ClearanceJobs.com
  • Coconala.com
  • College Recruiter
  • CompuTrabajo
  • Coursera
  • Craigslist
  • CrowdWorks.jp
  • CTGoodJobs.hk
  • CV-Library
  • DHI Group
  • Dice.com
  • Diplomeo.com
  • Divar.ir
  • Doda.jp
  • DPG
  • DreamJob.ma
  • Dribbble.com
  • Duu
  • E-Estekhdam.com
  • E-Recruiter
  • EBay
  • EJobs.ro
  • ElEmpleo.com
  • Empleos.Clarin.com
  • En-Japan.com
  • Enbek.kz
  • Facebook Jobs
  • FastJobs 33-
  • Finn.no
  • Fiverr
  • FlexJobs
  • Forasna.com
  • FreeJobAlert.com
  • Freelancer.com
  • FreshersLive.com
  • FutureLearn
  • Fuzu.com
  • GetJobs.co.zw
  • Glassdoor
  • Go1
  • GoHire
  • GovernmentJobs.com
  • GradConnection
  • Grayscale
  • Grc.ua
  • GuichetEmplois.gc.ca
  • Gupy
  • HeadHunter.ru
  • HelloWork 28 49 57
  • HireEZ
  • HiretEZ
  • HotNigerianJobs.com
  • HRExaminer
  • Indeed
  • InfoJobs
  • InfoStud.com
  • Iskur.gov.tr
  • IT-JobBank.dk
  • Job Board Doctor
  • Job-Like.com
  • Job-Room.ch
  • Job.com
  • JobAdder
  • Jobat.be
  • Jobberman
  • JobBkk.com
  • JobCase.com
  • JobCloud
  • JobIndex
  • Jobiqo
  • JobKorea.co.kr
  • JobNet
  • JobPal
  • JobRapido
  • Jobs.cz
  • Jobs2Careers.com
  • JobsDB
  • JobsThatScale
  • JobStreet
  • JobThai.com
  • Jooble
  • Jora.com
  • JumpIt.co.kr
  • Kariyer
  • Karriere.at
  • Kenoby
  • KMong.com
  • Lancers.jp
  • LeBonCoin
  • Liepin
  • LinkedIn
  • Lynda.com
  • MaFormation.fr
  • Maukerja.my
  • McHire
  • Microsoft
  • Moj-Posao.net
  • MTurk.com
  • MyJobHelper.com
  • MyJobMag.com
  • MyNavi
  • Naukri
  • Navigos Group
  • NetEmpregos.com
  • New Work
  • nitori.fi
  • NoFluffJobs.com
  • North Media Online
  • Oaed.gr
  • OCC Mundial
  • Ofir.dk
  • OLX
  • OnlyDataJobs.com
  • OnRecruit
  • PandoLogic
  • Paradox
  • PeoplePerHour.com
  • PNet.co.za
  • Pole-Emploi.fr
  • Praca.by
  • Prace.cz
  • PracezaRohem.cz
  • Pracuj.pl
  • Profession.hu
  • Prosus
  • Rabota.by
  • Rabota.ru
  • Rabota.ua
  • Randstad
  • Recruit.co.jp
  • Recruitics
  • Recruitment Agent
  • Recruitology
  • RecTech Media
  • Reed.co.uk
  • RegionsJob.com
  • REWE Group
  • Ringier
  • RomJob.ro
  • Rozee.pk
  • Saramin
  • Schibsted
  • Seek
  • Seekube
  • SimplyHired
  • SimplyJob
  • Skywalker.gr
  • SnagAJob.com 102 SoftGarden
  • SonicJobs
  • StepStone
  • StudyDrive
  • SuperJob.ru
  • Syft
  • Talantix
  • Talent.com
  • Talenya
  • Talk'n'Job
  • TaskRabbit
  • TATech
  • Tidio
  • TopCV.vn
  • TotalJobs
  • TownWork
  • Trabajando.cl
  • TradeMe.co.nz
  • TX Group
  • Tyopaikat.Oikotie.fi
  • Udemy
  • UpCounsel
  • UpWork
  • UsaJobs.gov
  • Vagas
  • Vdab.be
  • Viec.co
  • ViecLamTot
  • VietnamWorks.com
  • VK Rabota
  • Wadhefa.com
  • Wedge
  • Work.go.kr
  • Work.ua
  • Workana.com
  • WorkIndia
  • Xe.gr
  • YoungCapital.nl
  • Zhaopin
  • Zip
  • ZipRecruiter
  • ZonaJobs.com.ar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qni0di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hematology and Coagulation Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

Global Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Development of Plasma Derived Therapies Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.