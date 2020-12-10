Recruitment of volunteers starts for Chengdu Summer Universiade

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment of volunteers for the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu has officially started and the application period will close on January 31, 2021.

According to the executive committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World Universiade, 25,000 volunteers are required.

The application period started on December 5 - the 35th International Volunteer Day. Volunteers will assist in the running of competitions and the opening and closing ceremonies, among other aspects.

Since the work of volunteers is closer to the venues, athletes and other events, the executive committee will pay more attention to the professional skills of applicants when recruiting. With the official start of recruitment, the training and selection of volunteers will also begin.

Aiming at building Chengdu as "the World Famous Competition City", there are altogether 49 stadiums and gymnasiums to be built or renovated by April 2021. The 12 newly-built ones include Dong'an Lake Sports Park, Fenghuang Mountain Sports Park, Gaoxin Sports Park, Xiangcheng Sports Center, Jianyang Cultural and Sports Center, Wenjiang CBA Competition Center and stadiums in Longquan High school and Polus International College and so on. The 37 renovated ones include Chengbei Gymnasium, Chengdu Shooting and Archery Management Center, China Modern Pentathlon Center, Shuangliu Sports Center, and Pidu Sports Center, etc. Volunteers will work on these brilliant construction projects.

The Chengdu 2021 Summer Universiade will take place from August 18 to 29 next year. More than 10,000 athletes from 170 countries and regions are expected to compete across 18 disciplines, including rowing, shooting and wushu.

SOURCE The Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World Universiade