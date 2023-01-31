Recruitment process outsourcing market size to increase by USD 7,600.36 million: North America will account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment process outsourcing market by end-user, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 7,600.36 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

The recruitment process outsourcing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc: The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions for industries such as health, insurance and banking.

The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions for industries such as health, insurance and banking. Adecco Group AG: The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions by partnering with an organization to customize solutions that involve all or part of a client's recruiting operations, including, workforce planning, recruiting strategy, sourcing and screening and candidate assessment.

The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions by partnering with an organization to customize solutions that involve all or part of a client's recruiting operations, including, workforce planning, recruiting strategy, sourcing and screening and candidate assessment. Alexander Mann Solutions: The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions by removing bias from sourcing, screening, assessment and hiring processes.

The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions by removing bias from sourcing, screening, assessment and hiring processes. AMN Healthcare Services Inc .: The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions which helps to reduce ones reliance on contingent workforce by deploying a successful healthcare RPO program that is customized to the business needs.

.: The company offers recruitment process outsourcing solutions which helps to reduce ones reliance on contingent workforce by deploying a successful healthcare RPO program that is customized to the business needs. Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Cielo Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Hays Plc.

Hudson Global Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global recruitment process outsourcing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. One of the major factors driving the regional market is the continuous increase in the skilled workforce of staffing companies in North America. Another reason for market growth in the region is the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and RPA. Hence, BPO organizations leverage advanced technologies to improve their service offering to customers. Hence, the increase in the adoption of technologies, innovations in technological platforms, and partnerships across industries are likely to result in decent growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increased use of neo-sourcing, cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process, and the emergence of nearshore outsourcing destinations. However, unstable labor laws and regulations are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this Recruitment process outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the recruitment process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing market vendors

Recruitment process outsourcing market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,600.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.09 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Global Inc., Orion ICS LLC, PeopleScout Inc., Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V., TrueBlue Inc., and WilsonHCG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

