NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)



The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization's HR department.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of services such as blended BPO and MCRPO.



Technavio's report, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accenture

• ADP

• IBM

• Infosys

• Randstad



Market driver

• Increased use of neo-sourcing

Market challenge

• Regulatory issues

Market trend

• Increased adoption of recruitment analytics

Key questions answered in this report

