Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC to increase by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

Mar 09, 2023, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC is forecast to grow by USD 2,272.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (blended RPO and MCRPO) and end-user (manufacturing, BFSI, services, energy, and others). The market will witness significant growth in the blended RPO segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising number of SMEs, innovations in the recruitment process; and the inherent cost-effectiveness and flexibility benefits associated with RPO solutions. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The APAC recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as ADP RPO solution.
- Hays Plc - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hays RPO.
- Hudson Global Inc. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as Hudson RPO.
- Infosys Ltd. - The company offers recruitment process outsourcing such as BPM recruitment outsourcing solutions.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance, increased use of neo-sourcing, and digital transformation. However, regulatory issues will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Related Reports:
- The workforce management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,307.38 million. The need for regulatory compliance is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.
- The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing workforce diversity may impede market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this APAC recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across APAC.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market vendors in APAC.
|
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,272.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
15.9
|
Key countries
|
Australia, India, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Group Ltd., Allegis Group, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., EuroDev Holding B.V., GECO Asia Pte. Ltd., GlobalHunt India Pvt. Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Kite Consulting, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Inc., Randstad NV, Systemart LLC, and TrueBlue Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on APAC: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Blended RPO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Blended RPO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on MCRPO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on MCRPO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 96: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 97: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 98: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 99: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 100: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 101: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 102: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Accenture Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 Adecco Group AG
- Exhibit 107: Adecco Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Adecco Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Adecco Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Adecco Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Alexander Mann Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Alexander Mann Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Alexander Mann Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Alexander Mann Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Allegis Group
- Exhibit 114: Allegis Group - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Allegis Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Allegis Group - Key offerings
- 12.7 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Cielo Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Cielo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Cielo Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Cielo Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Hays Plc
- Exhibit 125: Hays Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Hays Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Hays Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Hays Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Hudson Global Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Hudson Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Hudson Global Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Hudson Global Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Hudson Global Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Infosys Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Infosys Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Infosys Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Kelly Services Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Kelly Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Kelly Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Kelly Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Kelly Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Korn Ferry
- Exhibit 146: Korn Ferry - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Korn Ferry - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Korn Ferry - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Korn Ferry - Segment focus
- 12.15 ManpowerGroup Inc.
- Exhibit 150: ManpowerGroup Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: ManpowerGroup Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: ManpowerGroup Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: ManpowerGroup Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: ManpowerGroup Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Randstad NV
- Exhibit 155: Randstad NV - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Randstad NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Randstad NV - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Randstad NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Randstad NV - Segment focus
- 12.17 TrueBlue Inc.
- Exhibit 160: TrueBlue Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: TrueBlue Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: TrueBlue Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: TrueBlue Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 169: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article