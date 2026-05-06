RecruitMilitary and Onward Ops Partner to Modernize Military-to-Civilian Transition Experience

NORFOLK, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecruitMilitary, a leading veteran employment solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Onward Ops to modernize the military-to-civilian transition experience. Together, the organizations will deliver a seamless, AI-enhanced pathway that connects service members, veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities nationwide.

This partnership combines structured transition guidance with national-scale hiring access, ensuring the military community is supported from preparation through employment.

Transition from the military is not a single moment, it's a journey. Service members often face disconnected resources, undefined career paths, and limited access to employers who understand military experience. RecruitMilitary and Onward Ops address this challenge by aligning guidance, technology, and opportunity into one connected experience.

"Too often, the transition journey is fragmented, filled with resources that don't connect and opportunities that are difficult to navigate," said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary and former U.S. Army Special Operations Attack Helicopter Pilot. "This partnership with Onward Ops is about building something better. By combining structured preparation with national employer access and AI-driven tools, we're creating a clearer, more effective pathway to meaningful employment."

Onward Ops provides structured transition guidance, helping participants clarify career goals, build readiness, and prepare for civilian success.

RecruitMilitary delivers free, national-scale access to employers through hiring events, virtual career fairs, and AI-powered tools that help translate military experience into civilian-ready profiles and expand visibility to opportunities.

"Our mission is to ensure that no service member transitions alone or unprepared," said General Mike Eastman (Ret.), Executive Director of Onward Ops. "By partnering with RecruitMilitary, we're extending that support into employment outcomes, connecting preparation directly to opportunity. This is about creating continuity across the entire transition journey."

By integrating human guidance with advanced technology and employer access, RecruitMilitary and Onward Ops help reduce friction, increase visibility, and deliver stronger employment outcomes at scale.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary is a comprehensive veteran employment solutions company that connects employers with transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Through hiring events, virtual career fairs, and AI-powered talent solutions, RecruitMilitary delivers high-impact hiring outcomes for thousands of organizations across industries.

About Onward Ops

Onward Ops is a transition support program dedicated to guiding service members through the military-to-civilian journey with structured support, resources, and personalized guidance to prepare for long-term career success.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Wagner

Sr. Director of Communications

RecruitMilitary

[email protected]

Danielle Bracco

Director of Operations

Onward Ops

[email protected]

SOURCE RecruitMilitary