Recruitology and VONQ partner to deliver job distribution for VONQ clients

Recruitology and VONQ announced that Recruitology's job distribution service is available for VONQ clients in North America

Employers on VONQ's North American platform can now amplify the visibility of their jobs on Recruitology's network of more than 500 niche job networks and local media company job boards, such as Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times, Los Angeles Times and more. Recruitology's network includes state unemployment boards as well as a wide range of sites that focus on candidate diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We're delighted to make our job distribution networks available to VONQ clients," said Roberto Angulo, CEO of Recruitology. "VONQ's leadership in talent acquisition and recruitment marketing in Europe and the UK makes them a natural choice as we expand our services to more employers."

About Recruitology

Recruitology makes the right candidates accessible to every employer. Using artificial intelligence and sophisticated yet simple-to-use tools, we provide unparalleled hyperlocal access to candidates through the largest network of partner job sites and media companies. We serve over 200,000 employers by delivering job visibility through more than 500 top sites, industry networks, and local job boards.

About VONQ

At VONQ we publish jobs online - uncomplicated and more successful for everyone. We know how to distribute your vacancies whether you're looking for 30 top talent roles or need to manage 30,000 job ads. VONQ Job Distribution Suite has the matching solution. So take the guesswork and complexity out of choosing which channels to post on and tracking which sources deliver candidates! With reliable job distribution automation, data-driven channel recommendations, programmatic advertising options, recruitment marketing experts and meaningful reports. Then buy only the channels you need—all from one suite.

SOURCE Recruitology