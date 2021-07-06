Recruitology Strengthens Management Team and Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitology is pleased to announce the addition of two board members and the expansion of its executive team as it completes a record first half of the year.

New board members Patrick Talamantes and Melissa Dyrdahl bring media industry and B2B marketing bench strength to the company's board of directors. Patrick's experience includes over 15 years in executive roles with The McClatchy Company, most recently as President and CEO, where he drove the company's transformation from traditional print publishing to digital media. Melissa brings technology and marketing depth, as a co-founder of software development firm 33 Teams and former CMO/SVP of Marketing at Adobe Systems.

In addition, Recruitology announced the addition of Mike Pauletich to its management team. Mike joins as Vice President of HR Technology Partnerships, and brings more than two decades of recruiting technology leadership experience. He was previously with Mya Systems, where he built a successful partnership program from the ground up. Mya Systems is a leader in conversational AI for recruiting, and was recently acquired by StepStone .

"Recruitology is on track to grow over 40% in 2021 compared to our best year pre-covid19," said CEO Roberto Angulo. "We're seeing a strong hiring rebound in our core channels and we are gaining momentum as we expand into adjacent markets through broadcast partners and HR technology providers. The company is well positioned for future growth."

About Recruitology

Recruitology makes the right candidates accessible to every employer who wants to strengthen their team. Using artificial intelligence and sophisticated yet simple-to-use tools, we provide unparalleled hyper-local access to candidates through our proprietary network of partner job sites and media companies. Right person, right job, right now.

