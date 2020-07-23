Rectangle Health Awarded Payment Card Industry's Highest Certification

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare technology and payment processing services, announced today that it has been certified by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC) as an official Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Solution Provider. In addition to Rectangle Health's compliance of the HIPAA and HITECH Act and categorization as a PCI Level 2 Service Provider, P2PE validation serves the company's overall strategy to deliver the highest standards of privacy and security to the healthcare industry.

Rectangle Health completed and demonstrated adherence to the stringent controls defined by the PCI SSC, validated by Dara Security, an independent PCI P2PE Quality Security Assessor (QSA). Barry Johnson, Co-Founder and President, of Dara Security stated, "Rectangle Health underwent a rigorous auditing process to ensure compliance in every area of payment data flow and met our high standards every step of the way."

An ongoing, dedicated focus to deliver the highest level of healthcare and payment data protection, sets Rectangle Health apart from other vendors and competitors. Michael Peluso, CTO of Rectangle Health, said, "We are committed to providing the most secure and compliant healthcare technology to our family of healthcare clients. P2PE validation is evidence of that commitment."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides healthcare organizations with tailored technology solutions that optimize the patient engagement and payment experience. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion annually in payments.

About Dara Security

Dara Security is an award-winning security-focused company, founded by leaders in the information security industry. Dara Security partners with clients to identify vulnerabilities in their networks, optimize solutions for protecting sensitive information, and assist clients in achieving regulatory compliance. As a seasoned provider of information security services, Dara Security's engagements involve standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, PA-DSS, P2PE, PCI PIN, TR39, and SSAE. With over 30 years of experience in information security, multiple top-level certifications, and unparalleled customer service, Dara Security has earned the trust of clients worldwide.

