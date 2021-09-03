RECTANGLO VILLA Is the Strongest and Most Beautiful Table on Earth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RECTANGLO.COM now designs and builds to order the sturdiest tables, benches, and chairs domestically in Austin and recently exhibited at the Austin Home and Garden Show August 13-15, 2021.

RECTANGLO VILLA is a premium outdoor collection of tables, benches, and chairs with a sleek wooden slat slab supported by galvanized steel frames. RECTANGLO VILLA combines a fine wooden slab with an open-span design for beautifully unencumbered comfort and utility that will make your houseguests notice.

rectanglo.com Collection Exhibit

VILLA items are exceptionally stable and durable, while offering superior ergonomic performance with an open span design. VILLA chairs have a stylish yet very comfortable backrest, and are square shaped for use with cushions if desired.

The cold galvanized steel frame on all VILLA collection items is welded for superior stability and strength. In terms of legs, VILLA table legs are square tube members with an axial load rating of 25 tons each for a total of 100 tons per VILLA table. The VILLA table can withstand major natural disasters and can provide structural support when weaker surroundings would fail. Fixed security anchoring of the VILLA table is available on request.

Similarly, VILLA bench legs support 40 tons, while VILLA chair legs support 20 tons, giving you unmatched safety and stability.

RECTANGLO VILLA is also suitable for all public applications with high volume of use and where best-in-class environmental durability is desired. In particular VILLA collection tables and benches are well suited for restaurants, hotels, airports, waiting lounges, transportation routes, sports venues, as well as all marine and salt-water uses.

RECTANGLO VILLA tables are also well suited for applications involving heavy industrial loads that require high stability (low deflection) bases, such as 3D-printers, router tables, table saws, jointers/planers and various others.

All RECTANGLO.COM tables and benches have gorgeous oiled wood slabs with hidden internal reinforcement, yet are without any load-bearing fasteners. Sizes from 15-96 inches.

Any table, any size, we customize -------- at RECTANGLO.COM.

About RECTANGLO.COM: RECTANGLO.COM proudly designs, fabricates, and assembles VILLA and CASA tables, benches, chairs in Austin, Texas, USA.

Media Contact:

Gaurav Goel

RECTANGLO.COM

512.771.0253

[email protected]

Instagram rectanglo.com_furniture

YouTube Channel tinyurl.com/wtewm7s

Video Advertisement tinyurl.com/mrp3hbyw

SOURCE rectanglo.com

Related Links

http://rectanglo.com/

