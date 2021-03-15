rectanglo.com Launches Gorgeous Tables, Benches, Chairs: Modern Design, Fine Oiled Wood, Ultimate Durability

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- rectanglo.com today announced the launch of VILLA and CASA lines of built-to-order tables, benches, and chairs in a variety of sizes and dimensions. VILLA and CASA tables, benches, and chairs use oiled solid wood slats and have a sleek, modern, yet ergonomic design. VILLA and CASA items are extremely strong, stable, and durable to last under heavy usage with superior weatherization. All VILLA and CASA items are non-allergenic and use only plant-based wood finishes, for unmatched compatibility with humans of all ages. VILLA and CASA tables and benches are available in lengths up to 96 inches (8 feet), and feature a spacious open span design suited for working, dining, and large gatherings.

Features and benefits of our VILLA line include:

Galvanized steel legs and frame

Ultimate strength and durability

Stability and weight for any weather

Designed for any outdoor or indoor use

High traffic public and commercial applications

VILLA tables use legs having a combined axial load rating of 100 tons. Similarly, VILLA bench legs can support 40 tons, and VILLA chair legs 20 tons. The rectanglo.com VILLA line is the strongest and most durable line of outdoor furniture you can buy, providing superior safety using no-load stainless steel fasteners only.

Features and benefits of our CASA line include:

Solid wood leg posts

Patent pending anodized aluminum frame design

High strength and durability

Superior weatherization

Designed for indoor or covered patio use

CASA items are available in square slats and tall slats for a finer, more refined appearance.

VILLA and CASA items can be ordered online for free delivery upon fabrication and assembly in Austin, Texas, USA. VILLA and CASA items are priced in a variety of standard sizes but can be customized in length and height without surcharge to fit any spatial context. For more information on VILLA and CASA, visit rectanglo.com.

About rectanglo.com: rectanglo.com proudly designs, fabricates, and assembles VILLA and CASA tables, benches, chairs in Austin, Texas, USA.

