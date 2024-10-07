recteq Introduces 4x Wireless Probes for Ultimate Barbecuing Precision

Monitor four cooks at once to take the guesswork out of grilling with recteq's new 4x Wireless Probes

EVANS, Ga., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify cook time and provide consistent performance for outdoor grillers, recteq, one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturers of wood fired pellet grills, unveiled the 4X Wireless Probes, which can monitor four unique cooks simultaneously with one device.

Compatible with any grill, oven, BBQ, or smoker, the 4X Wireless Probes are the only wireless temp probes that integrate seamlessly with the top-rated recteq app. Using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for superior performance and a seamless cooking experience, the 4X Wireless probes give complete control over every step in the cooking process, unlocking even more versatility and convenience for the griller.

recteq introduces 4X Wireless Probes for monitoring four unique cooks at once, simplifying cook time for grillers. Post this

Grillers can create digital names for each cut of meat or fish, and take advantage of various in-app features such as alarms, notifications, recipe content, and temperature management. With quick charge capabilities and long-range connectivity, the 4X Wireless Probes also have the option to run on 4 AA Batteries (not included) or via a plug-in connection.

recteq continues to set new standards in the industry, focusing on technology, performance, and user experience to make grill life easier and more delicious. "The 4X Wireless Probes represent our commitment to providing innovative, easy-to-use, and practical solutions for grill enthusiasts," adds Ralph Santana, recteq CEO. "With the combination of advanced technology, seamless connectivity, and versatile features, these probes are a game-changer for anyone passionate about perfecting their cooking experience."

recteq has also unveiled new chef-selected cooking tools and BBQ accessories, including a 2-Piece Grilling Tool Kit that includes a durable stainless steel and bamboo spatula and grilling fork with durable tool kit box for storage; a heavy-duty, thick, and durable Leather Glove; and Sear Kits whose hard-anodized aluminum plates radiate a tremendous amount of heat, giving outdoor cooks the ability to sear with temperatures of 100-200+ degrees hotter than their wood pellet grill.

The 4X Wireless Probes retail for $279.99 and includes four Bluetooth Enabled Probes, a Wireless Connectivity Hub with USB-C port, four Probe ID Clips, and a charger. For more information on the 4X Wireless Probes and other recteq products, please visit recteq.com.

SOURCE recteq