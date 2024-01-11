Recurly Welcomes Joe Rohrlich as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, announces the appointment of Joe Rohrlich as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive track record and proven leadership, Rohrlich assumes the role of CEO at Recurly, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling technology companies and a demonstrated ability to accelerate growth.

"I am thrilled to join Recurly," says Rohrlich. "Recurly has an innovative platform and has successfully partnered with world-class brands in the fast-moving subscription industry. I look forward to building on this position of strength and leading its next phase of growth. We have a terrific team, dedicated to customers' and partners' businesses, a platform built for scale and a growing market need for our leadership. It is an exciting time at Recurly."

Rohrlich brings a wealth of experience in scaling technology companies and a demonstrated ability to accelerate growth. Post this

Rohrlich, an accomplished executive, was previously CEO at Top Hat, the leading Higher Education engagement platform, partnering with students, faculty and administrators at over 750 colleges. Prior to that, Rohrlich led a range of customer and go-to-market teams at Bazaarvoice, as CRO and General Manager EMEA, realizing tenfold revenue growth over his 11-year tenure.

Rohrlich's strategic vision and dynamic leadership style align with Recurly's commitment to delivering deep consumer subscription expertise through an authentic partnering approach. In his role as CEO, Rohrlich will ensure alignment with Recurly's strategic objectives and commitment to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.

Recurly has led the transformation of the consumer subscription industry—from media and news to consumer goods and software. Recurly's subscription management and recurring billing platform builds lasting consumer relationships for profitable, sustainable revenue growth for the world's leading brands. Recurly is backed by Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused private equity firm.

About Recurly

Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly's all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscription billing at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover billions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.

SOURCE Recurly