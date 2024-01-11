Recurly Welcomes Joe Rohrlich as CEO

News provided by

Recurly

11 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, announces the appointment of Joe Rohrlich as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive track record and proven leadership, Rohrlich assumes the role of CEO at Recurly, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling technology companies and a demonstrated ability to accelerate growth.

Continue Reading

"I am thrilled to join Recurly," says Rohrlich. "Recurly has an innovative platform and has successfully partnered with world-class brands in the fast-moving subscription industry. I look forward to building on this position of strength and leading its next phase of growth. We have a terrific team, dedicated to customers' and partners' businesses, a platform built for scale and a growing market need for our leadership. It is an exciting time at Recurly."

Rohrlich, an accomplished executive, was previously CEO at Top Hat, the leading Higher Education engagement platform, partnering with students, faculty and administrators at over 750 colleges. Prior to that, Rohrlich led a range of customer and go-to-market teams at Bazaarvoice, as CRO and General Manager EMEA, realizing tenfold revenue growth over his 11-year tenure.

Rohrlich's strategic vision and dynamic leadership style align with Recurly's commitment to delivering deep consumer subscription expertise through an authentic partnering approach. In his role as CEO, Rohrlich will ensure alignment with Recurly's strategic objectives and commitment to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders. 

Recurly has led the transformation of the consumer subscription industry—from media and news to consumer goods and software. Recurly's subscription management and recurring billing platform builds lasting consumer relationships for profitable, sustainable revenue growth for the world's leading brands. Recurly is backed by Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused private equity firm.

About Recurly
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly's all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating subscription billing at scale by enabling teams to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Category-defining companies including Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social have chosen Recurly to manage billions of dollars in recurring revenues, future-proof their recurring billing and revenue management, and recover billions of dollars in lost revenue due to churn. Founded in 2009, Recurly is based in San Francisco, with offices in Boulder and London. For more information, visit https://recurly.com.

SOURCE Recurly

Also from this source

Failed payments could cost subscription companies more than $129B in 2025

The global subscription industry continues to grow with a projected market value of $1.5 trillion by 2025, but one challenge continues to plague many ...

Consumers Subscribe to Health in 2024

Just in time for New Year's resolutions, Recurly releases new consumer research showing the impact of subscriptions on the health and wellness...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.