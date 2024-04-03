Recurrent Energy Secures €110 Million Multi-Currency, Green Loan Facility from Investec Energy and Infrastructure Finance UK

GUELPH, ON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and a global developer and owner of solar and energy storage assets, today announced that it has secured a multi-currency facility of up to €110 million ($120 million) from a group of international banks led by Investec Bank Plc.

The facility consists of a €55 million term loan and a €55 million revolving credit facility with a total duration of three years. The funding will support Recurrent Energy in the execution of its global solar PV and energy storage project pipeline, as it transitions to become an independent power producer (IPP) and accelerates its growth strategy. As of January 31, 2024, Recurrent Energy had 27 GWp of solar PV project pipeline and 55 GWh of energy storage pipeline.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said, "This facility marks a significant step towards our goal of establishing a leading global platform for clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. We appreciate the support and trust of Investec and its partners and anticipate a mutually beneficial long-term relationship."

Antonio Cravo, Investec Energy and Infrastructure Finance UK, added, "Leveraging our deep expertise in the sector, we successfully delivered a tailored financing solution that will enable Recurrent Energy to achieve its strategic ambitions and continue its transition to an IPP model. We are delighted to partner with Recurrent Energy on this important transaction – reflecting Investec's commitment to making a positive contribution to people and planet."

About Investec

Investec Bank Plc ('Investec Bank' or 'IBP') is the UK banking subsidiary of Investec, the international financial services group. Investec Bank partners with private, institutional, and corporate clients, offering banking and investment services in the UK, Europe, and certain other countries.

Investec Bank also offers wealth management services through its strategic partnership with Rathbones Group, the UK's largest discretionary wealth manager. Investec Bank has operated in the UK since 1992.

As part of the Investec Group, Investec Bank is a purpose-driven organisation, dedicated to its core purpose of creating enduring worth. This means we will always strive to create long-term value for all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to people, communities and the planet.

It is the principal operating business of Investec Bank plc, a FTSE-250 listed company which holds the Investec Group's non-Southern African businesses under a dual listed company structure.

Further information can be found at www.investec.com.

About Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and battery energy storage project development, ownership, and operations platforms. With an industry-leading team of in-house energy experts, Recurrent Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and functions as Canadian Solar's global development and power services business. Additional details are available at http://www.recurrentenergy.com/.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 118 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.4 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 3.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

