Recurrent Energy Secures Development Consent Order for the Tillbridge Solar and Battery Storage Project in the UK

The project combines 800 MW of solar PV and 500 MW / 1,000 MWh of battery energy storage, marking a major milestone in Recurrent Energy's UK growth strategy.

KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), and a leading global developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets, announced today that it has been granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) for its Tillbridge solar and battery energy storage project, located in Lincolnshire, England. The proposed project combines 800 MW of solar PV and 500 MW / 1,000 MWh of battery energy storage. The DCO, which was awarded by the UK Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, marks a major milestone in Recurrent Energy's UK growth strategy.

The Tillbridge site will be located several miles east of Gainsborough and it is a joint venture between Tribus Clean Energy and Recurrent Energy, both experienced renewable energy developers. Once operational, it will be one of the largest hybrid solar and storage facilities in the United Kingdom.

The facility is expected to generate approximately 857.6 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power nearly 300,000 UK homes. Over its lifetime, the project will prevent more than 15 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions and is expected to create around 1,250 jobs during the construction phase.

The Tillbridge project will deliver benefits both nationally and locally, helping to increase the UK's supply of reliable, secure, and low-carbon energy while offering environmental enhancements and community benefits. It is expected to provide a minimum of 64.44% net biodiversity gain for local habitats, improve green infrastructure connectivity through the creation of green corridors, and enhance local recreational trails for the community. Projects like Tillbridge are essential to achieving the UK's Net Zero ambitions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said: "We are proud to achieve this important milestone for one of the UK's most significant solar and storage projects. Tillbridge represents a major step forward in supporting the UK's clean energy transition, strengthening grid reliability while delivering tangible community and environmental benefits. This achievement underscores Recurrent Energy's commitment to advancing large-scale renewable infrastructure in the UK and globally".

About Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc., is one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and energy storage project development, ownership, and operations platforms. With an industry-leading team of in-house energy experts, Recurrent Energy serves as Canadian Solar's global development and power services business. To date, Recurrent Energy has successfully developed, built, and connected 12 GWp of solar projects and more than 5 GWh of energy storage projects across six continents. As of September 30, 2025, its global pipeline includes approximately 23 GWp of solar power and 73 GWh of energy storage capacity. The company also has over 14 GW of solar and energy storage projects under operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts. These figures exclude China. Additional details are available at www.recurrentenergy.com.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 170 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 16 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2025, boasting a $3.1 billion contracted backlog as of October 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

