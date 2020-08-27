Recurrent Energy Secures Development Loan Facility to Accelerate Project Development Activities in North America

GUELPH, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, LLC ("Recurrent Energy"), recently executed a $75 million development loan transaction with Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC ("Nomura"). The loan facility leverages Recurrent Energy's strong existing pipeline to fund and accelerate its development activities in the U.S. and Canada.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar said, "We are pleased to partner with Nomura, a global leader in financial services, on the $75 million development loan facility. This transaction reflects Nomura's strong confidence in Recurrent Energy's high quality solar and energy storage assets in North America. Despite the challenging market backdrop due to the ongoing pandemic, I am proud that our teams have continued to work hard with our partners to secure financing and execute on our quality pipeline. We are especially appreciative of the trust that partners such as Nomura have placed in us to advance our development portfolio and bring these clean energy projects to fruition."

Vinod Mukani, head of Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Finance (IPF) group said, "Nomura is excited to provide liquidity to Recurrent Energy's robust development pipeline and to extend its relationship with Canadian Solar. The development pipeline is comprised of strong utility scale solar and solar plus storage assets developed intelligently from the ground up. Nomura is always pleased to develop creative solutions for its clients, particularly those like Recurrent Energy who have talented teams and a compelling business strategy."

Recurrent Energy has a proven track record in executing innovative corporate and project financings, employing a tailored and flexible approach to maximize value for customers, investors and local communities. Recently, it announced the closing of $282 million of debt financing to construct its Maplewood solar projects and $234 million of debt and tax equity financing for its Pflugerville project, contributing to Texas' economic growth and clean energy transition.

About Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy is a leading utility-scale solar and storage project developer, delivering competitive, clean electricity to large energy buyers. Based in the U.S., Recurrent Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and functions as Canadian Solar's North American project development arm. Recurrent Energy has approximately 5 GW of solar and storage projects in development in the U.S. Additional details are available at www.recurrentenergy.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 46 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. Nomura's Infrastructure and Power Finance business provides a diverse pool of financing solutions to project owners globally.

Canadian Solar's Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on Form 20-F filed on April 28, 2020. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

