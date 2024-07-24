Recurrent Energy to Bolster its Italian Clean Energy Portfolio with €50 Million Euro Facility from the European Investment Bank

GUELPH, ON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and a global developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets, announced today the successful financial close on a €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank ("EIB"). The facility will support the development and construction of a solar energy portfolio in Italy.

The loan, a €50 million 5-year term facility, aligns with the EIB's lending priorities on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, and Social and Economic Cohesion. This transaction strengthens Recurrent Energy's leadership in Italy's clean energy transition, enhancing the country's renewable energy capacity and supporting Europe's goals for reduced emissions and increased energy independence.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, commented, "We are excited to extend our banking relationship with such an entity as the EIB. This transaction is a pivotal step toward our goal of becoming one of the largest Independent Power Producers (IPPs) globally. It aligns with our commitment to fostering a more sustainable economy in Europe and beyond. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the EIB to support our mutual objectives."

Recurrent Energy has been expanding its presence in Italy since 2017. It has recently inaugurated its 51 MW solar PV project Anguillara located in Marsala, Sicily, Italy, making the country a reference point for its projects in the rest of Europe. Recurrent Energy currently has a pipeline in EMEA that includes 10.3 GWp in Solar PV and 32.8 GWh in battery energy storage.

About Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and battery energy storage project development, ownership, and operations platforms. With an industry-leading team of in-house energy experts, Recurrent Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and functions as Canadian Solar's global development and power services business. Additional details are available at http://www.recurrentenergy.com/.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets, such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in Canadian Solar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2024. Although Canadian Solar and Recurrent Energy believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar and Recurrent Energy undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

Recurrent Energy Media Inquiries

Inés Arrimadas

Recurrent Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.