Recursion Appoints Louisa Daniels as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion, a biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company, today announced the appointment of Louisa Daniels, J.D., MBA as its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. In her new role, Daniels will oversee Recursion's legal and compliance functions and augment Recursion's industry-leading executive team.

With more than 20 years in senior roles in the biopharma industry, Daniels joins Recursion from Pfizer Inc., where she served as Vice President & Assistant General Counsel. In that position, Daniels was head of the clinical development legal team and had a leading role in legal support for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine program, Operation Light Speed.

"I am excited to welcome Louisa to Recursion. We are at a critical juncture at Recursion with multiple clinical-stage programs and a rapidly-growing pipeline," said Recursion Co-Founder and CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D. "Further, we continue to develop our Map of biology. All of these successes are creating exciting new opportunities for which we need a nimble legal mind to advise the company. Louisa's creativity, on top of decades of diverse legal and business experiences in both large and small companies, will be a major point of lift for the executive team and the company."

Daniels previously served as Vice President & Assistant General Counsel at Pfizer from April 2008 to January 2021, where she also served as Chief Counsel of Global Product Development from May 2016 to January 2021, as Chief Counsel of Global Commercial Operations, Strategy & Portfolio Management from 2013 to 2016 and as Lead Counsel of PharmaTherapeutics R&D from 2008 to 2013. Ms. Daniels obtained her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and her M.B.A from the Paul Merage School of Business at University of California, Irvine.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Learn more at www.recursion.com , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

