RecVue Again Named to Constellation ShortList for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

RecVue's next-generation monetization platform is designed specifically to address the unique challenges of enterprises shifting from product-based business models to services. RecVue's platform is built to enhance any cloud or on-premise ERP solution in the areas of billing, recurring revenue, subscriptions, partner compensation, and commissions management.

RecVue offers a unified monetization platform powered by big data that is designed for high-volume recurring revenue business models for the enterprise. Its customers benefit by reducing the time to market for new solution offerings, optimizing revenue by analyzing usage patterns, revenue trends and customer behavior, and by achieving higher customer satisfaction with predictable revenue streams.

"RecVue is honored to be included in the Constellation ShortList for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2019," said Nishant Nair, founder and CEO, of RecVue. "We're in a unique position to power the XaaS economy with unparalleled scale and configurability to support subscriptions, consumption-based models, and one-time transactions. That is why Hertz, ACI Worldwide, WWT, and many others have selected RecVue to handle their increasingly complex billing needs."

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle-tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

RecVue delivers the fastest-growing monetization platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the service economy. Today's enterprises need a flexible, industrial-grade monetization solution to manage high transaction volumes with enormous complexity. RecVue's unified, enterprise-ready solution includes data mediation to collect usage transactions, a 360-degree view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, revenue recognition, partner compensation, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit recvue.com.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

