RecVue Announces Strategic Partnership with RESPEC to Scale Adoption of Enterprise Monetization Platform

RESPEC's expertise in Billing and Revenue Management solutions is highly regarded and in demand for complex, global enterprises looking to adopt a revenue monetization platform. With an innovative and flexible approach, RESPEC can help launch a business or product, expand into new markets, or enhance a billing system's capabilities. RESPEC's collaborative approach ensures your organization's enterprise monetization solution will deliver on quality and performance.

"RecVue is solving the highly complicated, multi-layered monetization scenarios demanded by our customers. Their approach to the market and their Enterprise Monetization Platform allows our customers to take advantage of new business models, while leveraging past technology investments," says Meagan Chaddick, Vice President, Data and Technology Services, RESPEC. "We are thrilled to partner with RecVue to help enterprises and telecommunications providers improve time to market and optimize revenue."

"We partnered with RESPEC because their history of providing sophisticated BRM services for their customers is exactly the type of implementation partner we need to deliver high quality recurring revenue monetization solutions to our customers," said Nishant Nair, founder and CEO, RecVue. "RESPEC's knowledge of billing and revenue management combined with their excellence in delivering complex, usage-based billing environments to its customers is unparalleled."

The RecVue monetization platform is designed specifically to address the unique challenges of enterprises shifting their revenue mix from products to services. RecVue's big data platform is built from the ground up to handle enormous transaction volumes and can enhance any cloud or on-premise ERP solution in the areas of billing, recurring revenue, subscriptions, partner payment management and commissions management.

About RESPEC

Founded in 1969, RESPEC is a leading Integrated Solutions Partner utilizing diverse technologies to draw from a wide array of cross-disciplined expert services and deliver world-class results. With 24 locations in North America and strategic alliances worldwide, award-winning RESPEC has a 50-year reputation of technical excellence in meeting client goals for businesses and organizations in water, natural resources, mining, energy, infrastructure, and IT and data technology services. For more information, visit www.respec.com.

About RecVue

RecVue delivers the fastest-growing monetization platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the service economy. Enterprises that strive to compete in today's XaaS landscape need a flexible, industrial-grade monetization solution to manage high transaction volumes of enormous complexity. RecVue's unified, enterprise-ready solution includes data mediation to collect usage transactions, a 360-degree view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, revenue recognition, partner compensation, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit www.recvue.com.

