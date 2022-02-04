Recycle 2 Support Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Donate 2 Impact

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donate 2 Impact just completed 11 years as an organization. One of the pioneers in the frontier of fundraising to support charities and non-profit organizations around the DFW area, Donate 2 Impact is well-known in the non-profits arena as an organization with bootstrap status. Donate 2 Impact counts with a robust foundation and fine-tuned best practices based on years of fundraiser experience.

Donate 2 Impact Logo

After 11 years, the company felt it was time for a change. Donate 2 Impact has changed their name to reflect what they do and why they do it! Donate 2 Impact's new name reflects who they are today and symbolizes their future. The company analyzed their values as an organization and created a brand-new identity that reflects those values.

"Our new name defines who we are and what we do. It reflects our legacy of being a best-in-class fundraiser organization that leverages the support of the community to financially help charities across the DFW area," says Matt Kloeber, Founder and CEO, Donate 2 Impact. "As we grow and transform, we strive to make our solutions to financially support all the charities out there to achieve their purposes around our communities. We aspire to shape the present as well as the future of continue creating this evolving support to non-profit and charity organizations that are partnering with us," he adds further.

"The non-profits and charities market are progressing with the needs and the support for our communities. Our organization is strong, but rebranding is necessary to emphasize our core value proposition to the existing and new customers and stakeholders," says Bret Gaston, COO.

Donate 2 Impact's new identity has been designed to satisfy all the existing expectations of what their original mission stands for while simultaneously moving the brand forward to acknowledge the community spirit and the vision of embracing as many non-profits and charities possible

This new look has a design that presents Donate 2 Impact as the cutting-edge fundraising company it is. With this, they aim to present themselves better and cater to the community with better services in times to come.

