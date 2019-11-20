Recycle Track Systems and FedExField Announce Partnership Launching Recycling and Sustainability Practices

"We are ecstatic to partner with FedExField and the Washington Redskins as they work to increase their sustainability practices," said Greg Lettieri, CEO of RTS. "Contending with many different types of waste, major sports organizations face extreme challenges as they work to find proper trash and recycling solutions. We will use our experiences with other stadiums and our technology focused approach to operations, sustainability and transparency to meet these challenges head on."

RTS will also support FedExField and the Redskins through sponsorship activities, including fan engagement through an educational recycling awareness video, branding on waste receptacles and in-stadium signage, and community service initiatives such as a community clean-up day –the first of which is slated for Spring 2020.

"The Washington Redskins are committed to increasing our sustainability and recycling efforts at FedExField and throughout the organization," said Chris Bloyer, Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Redskins. "Reducing our impact on landfills and working to increase recycling is a natural complement to our current suite of environmentally responsible initiatives. We are proud to partner with RTS in continuing our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint."

This partnership continues RTS's commitment to increasing recycling and sustainability practices amongst professional sports franchises and their arenas and stadiums. RTS manages services at other premier sports facilities including CitiField, Nationals Park, Barclays Center, Audi Field and Talen Energy Stadium.

About Recycle Track Systems

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. is pioneering a better way to manage waste and recycling. RTS combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and offers tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. RTS is a certified B-Corporation, reflecting its dedication and commitment to meeting stringent standards of environmental transparency and performance. For more information visit rts.com.

About Washington Redskins

Headquartered at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, and owned by Daniel Snyder, the historic Washington Redskins Football Club has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves in Massachusetts, the team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933 and relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1937. Since then, the team has become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with 11 others who also were Redskins) and becoming the first team in the NFL with an official marching band and fight song, "Hail to the Redskins." The Redskins have been owned by Dan Snyder since 1999, and beginning in 1997, began playing their home games at FedExField in Landover, Md.

