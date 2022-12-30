Recycled Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2022: Reduction in Landfill Waste and Costs for Manufacturers Fuels Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycled Carbon Fiber Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber, Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber, Others), By Source, By End User, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028. Recycled carbon fiber is one of the strongest and lightest elements used to create composite materials. It is used to cut down the waste generated going to landfills and costs incurred to the manufacturers. The overall cost is 30% less than virgin carbon fiber. This in turn is expected to create huge growth prospects for the growth of global recycled carbon fiber market in the coming years.



High Demand from Automotive & Aerospace Industries



Carbon fibers have widespread use in the transport industry, mainly in aerospace and automotive industries. The use of carbon fiber in automobiles and aircrafts help in addressing the issue of reducing overall vehicle weight. Fuel efficient vehicles production possibility has significantly increased due the availability of recycled carbon fiber. Recycled carbon fiber helps in reducing component downtime and extending the shelf life of products.

This has certainly increased the use of recycled carbon fiber across various industries. Various companies operating in the automotive and aerospace market are widely using recycled carbon fiber. For instance, recycled carbon fiber was used in Boeing 787 which made it 20% lighter and also increased the fuel economy by 10-12%. In the case of the Boeing 787-9, which consumes approximately 5,400 liters of fuel per hour, and a 10% improvement in fuel economy. Similarly, MW Company uses recycled carbon fiber in vehicle parts like the roof.



Supportive Government Policies & Initiatives



The growing use of eco friendly products over petroleum-based products especially in the developed parts of the world such as Germany, United States, Japan, among others is expected to drive the market growth through 2028. The use of recycled carbon fiber has significantly increased from the automotive industry. The imposition of stringent regulatory legislation by various European countries, United States, Japan and Germany are set to increase the use of recycled carbon fiber especially from transportation industries such as automotive, aerospace and railways. The European legislation has set mandatory emission reduction targets for new cars in order to improve fuel economies and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Market Segmentation



Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market can be segmented based on type, source, end user, and region. Based on type, market can be segmented into chopped recycled carbon fiber, milled recycled carbon fiber, and others. Based on source, market can be segmented into aerospace scrap, automotive scrap, and other scraps. Based on end-user, market can be segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer goods, sporting goods, industrial, marine, aerospace & defence, and others.

Report Scope:



In this report, Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market, By Type:

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber

Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

Others

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market, By Source:

Aerospace Scrap

Automotive Scrap

Other Scraps

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market, By End User:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial

Marine

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook



6. North America Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook



7. Europe Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook

9. South America Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Porters Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Shocker Composites LLC

Vartega Inc.

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.

Procotex Corporation SA

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Carbon

Carbon Conversions Inc.

