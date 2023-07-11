Recycled Carbon Fibers Global Market to Reach $237 Million by 2030: Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycled Carbon Fibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Recycled Carbon Fibers estimated at US$115.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$237 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chopped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$146.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Milled segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Recycled Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -

  • Alpha Recyclage Composites
  • Carbon Conversions Inc.
  • Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc.
  • Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
  • Hadeg Recycling GmbH
  • Procotex Corporation SA
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • Shocker Composites LLC.
  • Sigmatex Limited
  • Teijin Limited
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Vartega Inc.
  • ZOLTEK Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • Impact on Recycled Carbon Fibers Market
  • Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Rising Uptake of High-Performance Fibers & Sustainability Drive Set Perfect Stage for Recycled Carbon Fiber Market
  • Sustainability Drive & Recycling: A MajorTrend in Carbon Fiber Composites Domain
  • Major Carbon Recycling Technologies
  • Energy Required (MJ) to Recycle 1 kg Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) by Different Routes
  • Potential Gap in Carbon Fiber Demand & Supply and Environmental Issues Bode Well for Recycled Carbon Fiber
  • Carbon Recycling Issues
  • A Note on Carbon Fibers
  • Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Region/Country (in '000 mt): 2019
  • Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor
  • Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
  • Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Thousand Mt for 2015, 2020, and 2025
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Startups Seek Role in Carbon Fiber Recycling Market
  • Some of the Leading Carbon Fiber Recycling Start-Up Companies
  • Companies Venture into Development of Effective Processes for Recycling
  • Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Auto manufacturers
  • Carbon Fiber Emerges Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
  • Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand
  • Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
  • Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028
  • Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
  • Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025
  • Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand
  • Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw Material
  • Adoption of In-House Recycling to Benefit Growth
  • Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts
  • Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various Aircraft Types: 2018
  • Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector
  • Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-20
  • Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
  • Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market growth
  • Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind Energy Sector to Benefit Demand
  • Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024
  • Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020
  • Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market
  • Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive Demand for Receycled Carbon Fiber

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

