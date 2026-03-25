Recycled Copper Market to Reach US$ 105.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Sustainability Trends and Industrial Demand - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recycled copper market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 51.9 Billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 105.1 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.6% in the coming years. This expansion is fueled by rising demand for sustainable materials, increasing electrification, and strong growth across construction and electronics industries. Copper is highly recyclable without losing its physical and chemical properties, making it an essential material for energy-efficient systems and infrastructure. Market dynamics reflect stronger regulatory support, technological advancements in recycling processes, and increasing integration of recycled materials into industrial supply chains.

Key Highlights

The global recycled copper market is projected to grow steadily, reaching US$ 105.1 billion by 2033, driven by rising sustainability adoption and industrial demand.

Asia Pacific leads the market with a 43% share and is also the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 12.3% due to strong demand from China, India, and ASEAN economies.

Unalloyed wire scrap dominates the source segment, contributing nearly 30% of total recycled copper volumes due to high purity and cost-efficient processing.

Electronic scrap is the fastest-growing segment, supported by increasing e-waste generation and advancements in metal recovery technologies.

Increasing investments in recycling infrastructure and automation technologies are improving recovery efficiency and material quality across the value chain.

Strong regulatory frameworks and circular economy initiatives across North America and Europe are accelerating adoption of recycled copper in manufacturing.

Rising demand from renewable energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure sectors continues to strengthen long-term market growth potential.

Surge in Sustainable Practices and Circular Economy Adoption

The growing global focus on sustainability and resource efficiency is a major driver of the recycled copper market. Governments and industries are actively promoting circular economy practices to reduce reliance on virgin mining and lower carbon emissions. Recycling copper consumes significantly less energy compared to primary production, making it an environmentally and economically viable alternative. Stricter environmental regulations and policies supporting metal recycling have accelerated adoption across developed and emerging economies. For instance, regulatory frameworks in Europe and North America increasingly mandate the use of recycled materials in manufacturing and construction.

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In addition, approximately 32% of global copper consumption has historically been met through recycled sources, highlighting its importance in the overall supply chain. The ability to reuse copper repeatedly without degradation ensures long-term sustainability, supporting industries such as power generation, renewable energy, and electronics. This sustainability push is further strengthened by corporate ESG commitments, where manufacturers are prioritizing recycled inputs to meet carbon neutrality goals. As industries transition toward greener operations, recycled copper demand continues to rise steadily.

Rising Demand from Electrical, Electronics, and Infrastructure Sectors

Rapid industrialization and electrification are significantly boosting demand for recycled copper across key end-use industries. Copper's superior electrical conductivity makes it indispensable in power generation, transmission, and electronic applications. The expansion of renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and smart grids is further amplifying its usage. The construction and infrastructure sector remains a dominant consumer, driven by increasing investments in urban development and modernization projects. Recycled copper is widely used in wiring, plumbing, and energy systems due to its durability and efficiency.

Global urbanization trends, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, are accelerating infrastructure expansion, thereby increasing copper consumption. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies also contributes to higher demand for copper-intensive components. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating recycled copper into production processes to reduce costs and ensure stable supply amid fluctuating raw material prices. This shift not only supports sustainability goals but also enhances supply chain resilience across industries.

Key Highlight: Strategic Acquisition by Gravita India into Copper Recycling & Alloys (2026)

A standout development in 2026 was the acquisition announcement by Gravita India Ltd to acquire Rashtriya Metal Industries Limited for an enterprise value of around ₹800 crore. This move marks Gravita's strategic entry into the copper and copper alloy segment, including recycling from copper scrap to finished alloys, expanding beyond its existing operations in lead, aluminium, plastic, and rubber.

Rashtriya Metal Industries, established in 1946, is one of India's oldest copper product manufacturers, producing items such as brass strips, coils, and cups for electrical, automotive, and engineering applications. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of around 24,000 tonnes per annum and derives approximately 40% of its revenue from exports to markets including the UAE, US, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition strengthens Gravita's position as an integrated recycling and value-added manufacturing platform, combining its recycling expertise with downstream copper alloy production. It also provides access to high entry-barrier and policy-supported segments such as electrical and automotive applications, while improving margin quality and long-term value creation.

This development reflects a broader shift in the recycled copper market toward diversification and vertical integration, as companies expand from primary recycling into finished copper products to capture greater value amid rising global demand for copper driven by electrification and clean energy transitions.

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Segmentation Insights: Unalloyed Wire Scrap Leads While Electronic Scrap Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Within the source segmentation of the recycled copper market, unalloyed wire scrap remains the leading segment, accounting for approximately 30% of global recycled copper volumes due to its high availability from construction, grid modernization, and telecom upgrades. Its purity level of over 98% reduces refining complexity, making it highly cost-efficient for secondary smelters and sustaining its dominance across major recycling hubs. At the same time, electronic scrap (e-waste) is the fastest-growing segment, driven by surging consumption of consumer electronics, data center expansions, and shorter device replacement cycles. Governments worldwide are strengthening e-waste collection frameworks, improving recovery rates of copper from complex scrap streams. A notable development includes increasing investments in automated sorting and advanced recovery technologies to efficiently extract copper from printed circuit boards and mixed materials. This dual trend highlights a stable supply base from traditional sources alongside rapid growth from high-value, technology-driven scrap segments.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Hub for Recycled Copper Demand

Asia Pacific leads the global recycled copper market, holding around 43% share, driven by China's dominance in copper consumption and aggressive expansion of secondary processing under its 'Dual Carbon' strategy and circular economy policies. The region is also the fastest-growing, registering a CAGR of 12.3%, supported by India's rapid EV and solar expansion, rising ASEAN manufacturing output, and Japan's advanced urban mining capabilities. North America remains a key contributor, led by the United States, which recovers nearly 800,000 metric tonnes of secondary copper annually, supported by strong scrap collection systems and policy frameworks such as the National Recycling Strategy. Europe continues to advance through stringent environmental regulations, with Germany, France, and the UK strengthening recycling capacity and urban mining initiatives under frameworks like the Critical Raw Materials Act. Emerging economies across Southeast Asia are further accelerating regional growth with expanding electronics manufacturing and scrap processing ecosystems.

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Market Segmentation

By Scrap Grade

No. 1 (99% Cu Content)

No. 2 (94%-98% Cu Content)

Light Copper Scrap (88%-92% Cu Content)

Red Brass Scrap (75%-85% Cu Content)

Others

By Source

Semi-Finished Products

Unalloyed Wires

Copper Smelter Slag

Electronic Scrap

Machinery Parts

Automotive Components

Solar Power Systems

Others

By End-user

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the recycled copper market include Aurubis AG, Kuusakoski Group Oy, Umicore N.V., Schnitzer Steel Industries, OmniSource Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SA Recycling LLC, and European Metal Recycling.

Aurubis AG focuses on expanding recycling capacity and improving smelting efficiency to enhance output quality.

Kuusakoski Group emphasizes advanced recycling technologies and circular economy solutions.

Umicore invests heavily in sustainable materials and high-tech recycling processes.

Schnitzer Steel Industries strengthens its presence through scrap processing and integrated recycling operations.

Commercial Metals Company focuses on regional supply chain optimization and sustainable steel and metal solutions.

Strategies across the market center on technological innovation, capacity expansion, regional diversification, and sustainability-driven product development. Companies are also forming partnerships to secure raw material supply and enhance recycling efficiency.

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