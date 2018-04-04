Recycled Karma Brands, LLC Appoints New Creative Director Jene Park

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycled Karma Brands, LLC has appointed Jene Park to the position of Creative Director in a move establishing the company as a true leader in the Women's Contemporary and Designer apparel space – with a focus on graphic tees, fashion bodies and active wear.

Jene Park, the creative director and chief operating officer at Thomas Wylde, is a visionary known throughout the apparel industry for her design aesthetic. In her role with Recycled Karma Brands, she will oversee all brand, image, product and design teams. The first new collections with Park at the helm will launch Holiday 2018. She will be creating a new signature collection for the company, as well as extending the current contemporary line.

Park, is an industry veteran with more than 25 year's experience touching all aspects of design, product development, production, sales, marketing and logistics. Born and raised in South Korea, Park came to Los Angeles in the early 90s. A graduate of FIDM in L.A., she won the Maison Lesage scholarship granting her the opportunity to study techniques at couture houses in Paris. Prior to Thomas Wylde, Park worked with BCBG Max Azria Group for more than a decade and had her own design, development and production consulting company, Jen E. Jen, with clients including Vera Wang, St. John, True Religion, Seven and Vince.

"We are thrilled to have Jene's aesthetic and vision for RKB as we continue to extend and elevate the RKB labels across all channels from high end collections to specialty," notes Jane Pak and Ted Houston, Co-Presidents of Recycled Karma Brands. She is the perfect fit for the company, which is known for vintage and retro licensed tees. Park has always been known to have a rock and roll element to her design collection and is drawn to music and lyrics for inspiration. She notes, "Everybody has a little bit of rock and roll attitude in them (if not, you should)."

About Recycled Karma Brands, LLC

Recycled Karma Brands is a privately held full service multi-label apparel branding company known for vintage inspired looks, quality garments and elevated fashion designs. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the office houses the design, business development, sales, marketing, production planning and management activities. Known as one of the key full service contemporary fashion apparel companies, the company is focused on bringing partners the most desired look and feel, elevated fashion bodies, treatments, washes, styles, quality and value.

Recycled Karma, the brand, launched in 2009. The company is partnered with the world's biggest brands through licensing, branding, manufacturing and private label partnerships at the nation's top boutiques, department stores and retailers. With a focus on vintage, classic and retro inspired brands, the portfolio of licenses include: AC/DC, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, KISS, Def Leppard, Aerosmith, Disney, Coca Cola and Elvis Presley.

