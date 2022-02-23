Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market to Grow by USD 65.1 bn | Technavio

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

The recycled materials packaging solutions market report covers the following areas:

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market. Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions owing to the rise in awareness about healthy living and having a clean environment. This has led to a rise in demand for recycled plastics across the world. Recycled plastics lower energy consumption and carbon emission and decrease water consumption to achieve high quality and performance. With a rise in the adoption of green options for various applications, the global recycled materials packaging solutions market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The lack of awareness and acceptance of recycled materials packaging solutions will challenge the recycled materials packaging solutions market during the forecast period. The low penetration rate and the lack of awareness of the use of bio-based polymers in developing and underdeveloped countries pose a critical challenge to vendors. Cost-efficient and easily available packaging solutions are preferred over recycled materials packaging solutions in these countries. Crude oil-based polymer resins are less expensive than bio-based polymers.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the recycled materials packaging solutions market has been segmented into food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits of people are leading to the growth of the packaged food and beverages industry. This is encouraging various enterprises to launch innovative products, which will further support the growth of the market for recycled materials packaging solutions.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East And Africa. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recycled materials packaging solutions market, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group among others.

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist recycled materials packaging solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recycled materials packaging solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recycled materials packaging solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recycled materials packaging solutions market vendors

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 65.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Friendly Trader Pty.Ltd., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, and The West Rock group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 93: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 103: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 107: International Paper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: International Paper Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: International Paper Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: International Paper Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Kruger Inc.

Exhibit 112: Kruger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kruger Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Kruger Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Mondi Group

Exhibit 115: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 118: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Mondi Group - Segment focus

10.9 Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 120: Ranpak Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ranpak Holdings Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ranpak Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 123: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 128: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 131: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Tetra Laval Group

Exhibit 133: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments



Exhibit 135: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news



Exhibit 136: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

