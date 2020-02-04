Recycled Ocean Plastics Market, Forecast to 2024 - Opportunities & Challenges Concerning Using Plastic Waste as a Resource

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycled Ocean Plastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an overview of the recycled ocean plastics market. It analyzes global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

It also provides insights into the top 20 countries ranked by mass of mismanaged plastic and input of plastic to the oceans from most polluting rivers across the world. Furthermore, it presents information on opportunities and challenges concerning using plastic waste as a resource with the help of recycled ocean plastics.

Plastic production has increased by about 200 times since 1950. Only 9% of the plastic ever made has been recycled. The remainder is burned or thrown away into nature or landfills. Since plastic is so rigid, it can last for centuries without breaking down. This means that plastics made and thrown away in the past are often found in the earth's oceans.



The plastic in oceans originates in both land-based and marine sources. It is estimated that nearly 80% of ocean plastics come from land-based sources and the remaining 20% comes from marine sources. Plastic marine waste refers to pollution from fishing fleets, which leave behind fishing nets, boats, ropes and sometimes abandoned vessels.

Of the 20% from maritime sources, approximately 10% is estimated to come from fishing fleets. This is backed by estimates from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) which shows that unused, missing or discarded fishing gear contributes about 10% of total ocean plastic.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



Plastics in the World's Surface Ocean

2. Opportunities

Use Plastic Waste as a Resource

3. Market Forecast of Recycled Ocean Plastics by Resin Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

Other Resins

4. The Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics by End-use

Consumer Products

Building Products

Automotive

Industrial and Commercial

5. The Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics by Region

Asia-Pacific Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics

European Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics

North American Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics

RoW Market for Recycled Ocean Plastics

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Resin Type, Through 2024

Table 2: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by End User, Through 2024

Table 3: Top 20 Countries Ranked by Mass of Mismanaged Plastic

Table 4: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Region, Through 2024

Table 5: Asia-Pacific Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024

Table 6: European Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024

Table 7: North American Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country, Through 2024

Table 8: RoW Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Country/Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Input of Plastic into Oceans from the Most Polluting Rivers Across the World, 2017

Figure 2: Plastics Throughout the World's Surface Oceans, 2017

Figure 3: Global Market Volumes of Recycled Ocean Plastics, by Resin Type, 2018-2024

