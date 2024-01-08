Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032, Featuring Profiles of Danone, Henkel, Borealis, Papier-Mettler, Placon, Genpak, Frapak Packaging & Pretium Packaging

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycled Plastic Packaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Packaging Type, Plastic Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report constitutes an extensive study of the Recycled Plastic Packaging industry. Recycled Plastic Packaging market is segmented on the basis of end user, packaging type, plastic type, and region.

The report analyses different end users including Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care, and Others. The packaging type segment includes Rigid Packaging and Flexible Packaging. The plastic type segment includes Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, and Others.

The Recycled Plastic Packaging market is segregated into major regions, namely North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, Rest of the World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, will be provided in the market study. The market analysis is provided from the year 2022-2032.

How can this report add value to an organization?

  • Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global recycled plastic packaging market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the recycled plastic packaging market.
  • Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global recycled plastic packaging market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Danone
  • Henkel
  • Borealis
  • Papier-Mettler
  • Placon Corporation
  • Genpak
  • Frapak Packaging
  • Seventh Generation
  • Amcor Rigid Plastics
  • Berry Global
  • O.BERK Company
  • Alpha Packaging
  • Pretium Packaging
  • Eco-Products
  • Coveris

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global recycled plastic packaging market?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2023 and 2032?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Current & Future
1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.3 Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs
1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations
1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies
1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Recycled Plastic Packaging Market
1.1.5 Comparative Analysis between Different Types of Recyclable Plastics
1.1.6 Recent Advancements in Recycled Plastic Packaging Market
1.1.7 Importance of Recycling Plastics in Packaging Industry
1.1.8 Growth Scenarios of Recycled Plastics
1.1.9 Sustainable Plastic Packaging Initiatives by Key Food and Beverages Manufacturers
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.3 Start-up Landscape
1.3.1 Key Start-ups in the Ecosystem

2. Application
2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market- End User and Specifications
2.1.1 Food and Beverages
2.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
2.1.3 Electronics
2.1.4 Personal Care
2.1.5 Others (Household Products, others)
2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market (By End User)
2.2.1 Demand Analysis (By End User), Value and Volume Data
2.2.1.1 Food and Beverages
2.2.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1.3 Electronics
2.2.1.4 Personal Care
2.2.1.5 Others (Household Products, and others)

3. Products
3.1 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market - Packaging Type and Specifications
3.1.1 Rigid Packaging
3.1.2 Flexible Packaging
3.2 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market - Demand Analysis (By Packaging Type)
3.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Packaging Type), Value and Volume Data
3.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging
3.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging
3.3 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market - Plastic Type and Specifications
3.3.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
3.3.2 Polyethylene (PE)
3.3.3 Polypropylene (PP)
3.3.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
3.3.5 Polystyrene (PS)
3.3.6 Others (High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), others)
3.4 Global Recycled Plastic Packaging Market - Demand Analysis (By Plastic Type)
3.4.1 Demand Analysis (By Plastic Type), Value and Volume Data
3.4.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
3.4.1.2 Polyethylene (PE)
3.4.1.3 Polypropylene (PP)
3.4.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
3.4.1.5 Polystyrene (PS)
3.4.1.6 Others (High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), others)
3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix
3.6 Patent Analysis
3.7 Pricing Analysis

4. Region
4.1 North America
4.2 Europe
4.3 United Kingdom
4.4 China
4.5 Asia-Pacific & Japan
4.6 Rest of the World
4.6.4 Rest of the World: Regional Level Analysis
4.6.4.1 South America
4.6.4.2 The Middle East and Africa

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles

  • Danone S.A.
  • Henkel Corporation
  • Borealis AG
  • Papier-Mettler
  • Placon Corporation Inc.
  • Genpak, LLC.
  • Frapak Packaging
  • Seventh Generation Inc.
  • Amcor Rigid Plastics USA Inc.
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • O.BERK Company
  • Alpha Packaging, Inc.
  • Pretium Packaging
  • Eco-Products, Inc.
  • Coveris

