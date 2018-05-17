Recycled Plastics Market Grow Steady at 6.4% CAGR to 2022, Led by Plastic Disposal and Waste Plastic Scraps

Browse 87 Market Data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams), Type (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1465042-recycled-plastics-market-by-source-bottles-films-fibers-foams-type-pet-pe-pp-pvc-ps-end-use-industry-packaging-building-construction-textiles-automotive-electrical-electronics-and-region-glo-st-to-2022.html .

The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted bymajor market players, such as Veolia (France), Suez (France), KW Plastics (US), Jayplas (UK), B. Schoenberg & Co. (US), B&B Plastics (US), Green Line Polymers (US), Clear Path Recycling (US), Custom Polymers (US), and Plastipak Holdings (US), among others.

"Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): The fastest-growing segment of the recycled plastics market, by type"

North America region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for recycled plastics during the forecast period. The growth of the recycled plastics market in North America is growing due to the several initiatives taken in the region to increase the use of recycled plastics. Many companies such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Walmart, Target Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Ecover, Evian, L'Oréal, Mars, M&S, PepsiCo, Campbell Soup, Amcor Werner & Mertz, and Keurig Green Mountain Inc. have pledged to the Association of Plastics Recyclers (US) to increase the use of recycled plastics in their products.

"Packaging: The fastest-growing segment of the recycled plastics market, by end-use industry"

Inquire for Discount on "Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams), Type (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1465042 .

Asia Pacific was estimated to be largest market for recycled plastics market in 2017. Region's flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, & increasing consumer demand are expected to drive industrialization in region. Several industries use plastics for many applications & therefore, industrialization, in turn, would drive demand for recycled plastics in region as they provide a cost advantage over virgin plastics.

The global recycled plastics market is witnessing significant growth. Factors restraining and challenging the growth of the recycled plastics market are the stringent competition from virgin plastics, global market leader China banning the imports of plastics scraps, and inefficient collection of plastics wastes.

Key Target Audience:

Regional Manufacturers' Associations

Plastics Scraps Suppliers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Recycled Plastics

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Packaging was estimated to be largest segment of recycled plastics market in 2017. The packaging industry, being largest user of virgin plastics, is also largest user of recycled plastics. Increasing population & subsequent need for more consumer goods drives demand for plastics from this industry. Increasing consciousness regarding environmental benefits provided by recycled plastics has been major factor contributing to growing use of recycled plastics in this industry.

Order a copy of "Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams), Type (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1465042 .

The recycled plastics market is witnessing growth due to the increasing awareness regarding the use of recycled plastics due to their environmental benefits such as energy savings over virgin plastics. Low cost and increasing use in industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and textiles will further accelerate the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3-17%

Tier 1- 50%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3-17% By Designation: C Level- 17%, Director Level- 33%, and Others- 50%

C Level- 17%, Director Level- 33%, and Others- 50% By Region: North America - 25%, Asia Pacific - 38%, Europe - 25%, and Middle East & Africa - 12%

Another research titled commodity plastics market was estimated at USD 359.42 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 493.74 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Commodity plastics are used in various applications such as packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive, textiles, electronics, medical & pharmaceutical, and others. Key companies profiled in this market research report include Dow Chemical (US), Exxon Mobil (US), BASF (Germany), Sinopec (China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), Lyondel lBasell (Netherlands), Ineos (Switzerland), Formosa Plastics (Taiwan), and Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1305024 .

Explore more reports on Environmental Research at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/environmental/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports