RECYCLEXPERT FZE, a leading provider of data destruction UAE and IT asset disposition (ITAD) UAE, today announced the expansion of its certified secure data destruction and e-waste recycling services across the UAE and wider GCC region.

DUBAI, UAE and SHARJAH, UAE and ABU DHABI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing regulatory pressure and rising cybersecurity risks, organizations across sectors—including banking, healthcare, and government—are prioritizing secure data destruction UAE and compliant IT disposal practices. RECYCLEXPERT FZE addresses this demand with a full suite of services, including hard drive shredding UAE, data wiping services UAE, and onsite data destruction UAE.

Certified and Compliant Data Destruction Services

RECYCLEXPERT FZE delivers certified data destruction UAE aligned with global standards such as NIST 800-88 for data wiping and supports TDRA data destruction UAE compliance requirements. The company's processes ensure complete data sanitization through:

NIST 800-88 data wiping UAE

Degaussing services UAE

HDD shredding UAE and SSD destruction UAE

Hard drive destruction services with certificate UAE

As an emerging R2v3 certified ITAD UAE provider, RECYCLEXPERT FZE combines environmental responsibility with secure IT lifecycle management.

End-to-End IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Solutions

As one of the fastest-growing ITAD companies UAE, RECYCLEXPERT FZE provides comprehensive IT asset disposal UAE services, including:

Server disposal UAE

Laptop disposal UAE

Bulk laptop disposal UAE

Data center decommissioning UAE

Organizations searching for a reliable ITAD company Dubai or enterprise data destruction UAE partner can benefit from RECYCLEXPERT FZE's secure logistics, serialized tracking, and full audit trails.

Specialized Industry Solutions

RECYCLEXPERT FZE supports high-compliance industries with tailored solutions:

Regional Expansion Across GCC

In addition to strengthening its presence in data destruction Dubai and data destruction Sharjah, RECYCLEXPERT FZE is expanding services across the GCC, including:

Data destruction Saudi Arabia and IT asset disposal KSA

and Secure data wiping Riyadh

Data destruction Qatar and ITAD services Doha

Data destruction Kuwait and hard drive shredding Kuwait

and Data destruction Oman and IT asset disposal Muscat

Data destruction Bahrain and ITAD Bahrain

Sustainable E-Waste Recycling Leadership

Beyond security, RECYCLEXPERT FZE is committed to sustainability through responsible e-waste recycling UAE and electronics recycling UAE practices. The company ensures environmentally compliant disposal while maximizing asset recovery value.

Addressing Growing Demand for Secure IT Disposal

As businesses increasingly search for solutions like "how to destroy hard drive securely UAE" or "best data destruction company UAE," RECYCLEXPERT FZE continues to position itself as a trusted partner offering:

Onsite hard drive shredding Dubai

Certified data wiping company UAE

Data destruction company with certificate UAE

About RECYCLEXPERT FZE

RECYCLEXPERT FZE is a UAE-based provider of secure IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, and electronics recycling services. The company specializes in compliant, certified, and environmentally responsible solutions for enterprises, government entities, and SMEs across the UAE and GCC.

Media Contact:

RECYCLEXPERT FZE

Website: https://recyclexpert.ae

Email: [email protected]

Contact:

RECYCLEXPERT FZE

***@recyclexpert.ae

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13143858

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE RECYCLEXPERT FZE