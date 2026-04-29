Recycling Inspection Market worth $1.95 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Recycling Inspection Market by Material Recycled (Waste Plastics, Paper, Metals, Glass, and Other Materials Recycled), Inspection Technology (X-ray Inspection System, Metal Detection System, Vision Inspection System, Near-Infrared Sorting and Other Inspection Technologies), End-use Facility (Plastic Recycling Plants, Paper Recycling Plants, Material Recovery Facilities, Integrated Recycling Plants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The recycling inspection market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.23% between 2026 and 2031.

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Recycling Inspection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.38 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.95 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.23%

Recycling Inspection Market Trends & Insights:

The recycling inspection process consists of the analysis, identification, and verification of waste material in the recycling stream. This process utilizes modern technological tools such as optical sorters, sensors, spectroscopy, and AI-based sorting technology. The recycling inspection process can be conducted at different stages in the recycling supply chain, including at the collection point, at material recovery facilities, and after post-processing. Recyclable materials include plastic bottles, metals, paper, and glass. By using the inspection processes, recyclable materials can be sorted, and any contamination removed to meet end-user standards. Recycling inspection is crucial for sustainable waste management efforts and the circular economy strategy.

The waste plastics segment is expected to account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2026.

The near-infrared sorting segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026, accounting for ~39% of the market.

The integrated recycling plants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the recycling inspection market with a share of ~39% in 2026.

Major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. The major players are TOMRA Systems ASA, STEINERT GmbH, Pellenc ST, Bühler Group, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., MSS, LLC, Bunting, CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH, Terex Corporation, and Sesotec Group.

Major startups/SMEs are AMP, CP Manufacturing, LLC, Bulk Handing Systems, Machinex Industries Inc., Redwave, CWM International, Baltic Control, Vida Inspection GmbH, Global Marine Inspection, GQS Global, Monow International Limited, Vecoplan LLC, Humber Inspection International, TCRC, and NMCI Group.

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The global recycling inspection market is witnessing significant growth, driven by several key factors such as the increasing focus on waste segregation and material recovery efficiency, rising regulatory pressure for sustainable waste management, expansion of recycling infrastructure across developed and emerging economies, growing adoption of automation and AI-driven sorting technologies, and continuous advancements in sensor-based inspection systems. Among these, the increasing need for high-precision material identification and contamination reduction stands out as a major growth driver. Recycling inspection systems, typically based on technologies such as optical sorting, near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, X-ray detection, and artificial intelligence, enable accurate identification, classification, and separation of recyclable materials from complex waste streams. As governments and industries intensify efforts toward circular economy practices and resource optimization, the demand for efficient inspection solutions continues to rise. In addition, the growing number of material recovery facilities (MRFs) and the integration of smart waste management systems are further supporting market expansion, reinforcing the critical role of recycling inspection in enhancing recycling efficiency and sustainability outcomes globally.

By technology, near-infrared sorting holds the largest market share during the forecast period

By technology, near-infrared (NIR) technology holds the largest share in the recycling inspection market during the forecast period due to its high efficiency in identifying and sorting a wide range of materials, particularly plastics. NIR systems enable rapid and accurate detection of different polymer types based on their spectral signatures, making them highly effective in handling complex and mixed waste streams. The technology is widely adopted across material recovery facilities and plastic recycling plants as it significantly improves sorting precision, throughput, and material purity. Additionally, its ability to operate at high speeds with minimal manual intervention supports large-scale recycling operations, further strengthening its dominance. As demand for high-quality recycled materials continues to rise, the adoption of NIR-based inspection systems is expected to remain strong, reinforcing its leading position in the market.

By region, North America is the second-largest region in the global recycling inspection market

North America holds the second-largest share in the recycling inspection market, supported by its well-established waste management infrastructure and early adoption of advanced recycling technologies. The region benefits from a strong presence of automated material recovery facilities (MRFs) and high investment in sensor-based sorting and inspection systems to improve efficiency and material quality. Stringent environmental regulations and sustainability targets are driving the need for effective waste segregation and contamination reduction, further boosting demand for inspection solutions. Additionally, the growing focus on circular economy practices and increasing demand for high-purity recycled materials, particularly in packaging and industrial applications, are reinforcing the adoption of advanced inspection technologies across the region.

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Kay Players

The key players profiled in the report include TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway), STEINERT GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. (China), MSS, LLC (US), Bunting (US), CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), Terex Corporation (US), and Sesotec Group (Germany).

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