Red 6 Board Gains Former Acquistion Chief Dr. Will Roper

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce Dr. Will Roper, former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (AT&L) as a member of the Advisory Board. In this role, Roper will lend his expertise to support Red 6's Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). "We are overjoyed to welcome Dr. Roper as the newest member to the Red 6 Advisory Board. His in-depth knowledge of Air Force AT&L programs will be beneficial as we integrate ATARS into military platforms across services in the U.S. and abroad," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Dr. Roper previously served as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. In this role, he led Department-wide technology transformations for software, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital engineering, and initiated high-tech programs for hypersonic weapons, autonomous drones, advanced satellites and rockets, and a militarized Internet of Things (IoT), all while overseeing the day-to-day readiness of over 5,300 military aircraft and satellites. Best known for accelerating acquisition timelines and fostering disruptive innovation inside of government, his work with Red 6 is a natural continuation of his passion and support for innovative and disruptive technologies. "Augmented Reality provides a paradigm-shifting opportunity for militaries to train at much lower costs and against threat environments that cannot be created in the physical world. The technology has major commercial applications as well, and I am excited to help Red 6 explore these," said Roper.

Dr. Roper is a proponent of fundamentally changing how the U.S. builds and acquires systems in order to remain competitive with our adversaries. While at the Air Force, he took large strides in opening defense market opportunities to commercial companies, spearheading initiatives like AFWERX and Small Business Innovative Research reform that connected 2,300 tech companies with military problems and associated contracts.

Roper and Robinson share a common vision for the future of combat training. "Control of the skies is not the pre-ordained right of the United States and our allies. We now face a competitor that has aligned a long-term geo-political strategy to the systematic mobilization of a defense industrial base. Currently, the U.S. and our allies are not adequately prepared for this reality, and Red 6's technology can go a long way to ensuring we are," said Robinson.

Two weeks ago, Red 6 also announced Ret. Four Star General Mike Holmes as Chairman of the Board. "It is reassuring to see high level government and military officials taking notice of the pain point within pilot training and supporting Red 6's ATARS as the ultimate solution," said Robinson.

Red 6 was founded in 2018 by Daniel Robinson, Glenn Snyder, and Nick Bicanic, and is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color, demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence, and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

