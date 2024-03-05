RED 6 PARTNERS WITH PALANTIR TO INTEGRATE ONTOLOGY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT KIT (OSKD)

ORLANDO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Red 6 and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced that Red 6 will integrate with Palantir's recently announced Mixed Reality platform Ontology Software Development Kit (OSDK), a MOSA Compliant, extensible data service that was built to enable all Mixed Reality applications with human-driven data and AI-assisted, actionable insights.

"The combination of Palantir's transformative data platform, coupled with Red 6's industry-leading augmented reality will transform decision making, shorten the kill chain, and make an enormous contribution to the mission command vision of the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)," stated Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

The partnership will demonstrate the capability to utilize Palantir's platform in conjunction with Red 6's Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This approach will bring timely, relevant, and actionable data directly to the warfighter while reducing their cognitive load. "The integration of decision-making platforms that Palantir offers into immersive solutions like Red 6 is key to achieving the Department of Defense's vision for the future of its distributed situational awareness and mission command. The chief outcome will enable exquisite, at-speed decisions across domains, formations, and echelons from the command center to the tactical edge," said Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer at Palantir.

Red 6's AR technology is already being integrated into the T-7 with Boeing, the T-50 with Lockheed Martin, and the Hawk T-2 with BAE Systems. "Red 6 is thrilled to be on this innovation journey with Palantir and we look forward to transforming the speed and efficacy of tactical, operational and strategic level decision-making that our warfighters need to prevail in the high-end fight of the future," continued Robinson.

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

